Congress Slams Devendra Fadnavis For Serial Attacks On Rahul Gandhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) The on Thursday launched a counterstrike on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Deputy Maharashtra Chief Devendra Fadnavis who attacked Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for "hobnobbing with 'Urban Naxals' and displaying a red-coloured, mini-copy of the Constitution".

Leading the charge were AICC General Secretary and Rajya Sabha Member Jairam Ramesh and & Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera, besides others in Maharashtra, who criticised Fadnavis for his comments against Rahul Gandhi.

In the past couple of days, Fadnavis alleged in a media interview and in interactions that Rahul Gandhi is encircled by 'Urban Naxals', anarchist and anti-national forces, is less of a Congressman and transformed more into an ultra-Left ideologue, and how he flaunts a Constitution copy with a red cover instead of the traditional blue.

Jairam Ramesh said that Fadnavis' remarks clearly indicate that he is getting 'desperate' before the Maharashtra elections and is objecting to Rahul Gandhi showing the copy of the Constitution in his rallies and speeches.

"This 'red book' is the Constitution of India, and its Chief Architect was Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. It's the same Constitution which the RSS had attacked in November 1949 as it was not inspired by Manusmriti. It's the very same Constitution that the Prime Minister now wants to replace," said Ramesh sharply.

According to him, as far as the "red book" is concerned, Fadnavis should know that it carries a foreword by one of India's most distinguished legal personalities K.K. Venugopal, who was Attorney General of India during 2017-2022.

"Previously, the non-biological divinity and the self-proclaimed Chanakya have also been presented with the red book. As far as 'urban naxals' is concerned, the Union Home Ministry told Parliament on February 9, 2022, and March 11, 2020, that the Government of India does not use the term! Fadnavis should think first and then speak,” said Ramesh.

In a jibe, Khera sought to know whether "Fadnavis had noticed the colour of the Constitution when he took the 'world famous secret oath of office' at dawn on November 22, 2019 at the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan" – referring to the infamous 80-hour long regime of Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar.

Khera flayed the BJP for releasing fake advertisements of the MVA's '5 Guarantees' and said the Congress will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"The unconstitutional MahaYuti government has only looted Maharashtra in the past two-and-half years, and its corruption through commissions and percentages would embarrass even the Guinness World Records. Now, only the final 15 days of this unscrupulous regime are left, and the regime will be ousted on November 23," Khera said.

Maharashtra unit Congress President Nana F. Patole and Spokesperson Atul Londhe have said that the colour 'red' is considered very auspicious but the people who are trying to destroy the Constitution find the same (red) colour as impure.