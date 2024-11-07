Rocket fired from southern Lebanon strikes Israeli settlement of Kfar Masarik in western Galilee

(MENAFN) On Wednesday evening, a rocket fired from southern Lebanon struck the Israeli settlement of Kfar Masarik in the western Galilee, resulting in the death of an 18-year-old man. The victim, who had been working in the fields at the time of the attack, was killed by shrapnel after seeking shelter during a siren alert. Despite following safety procedures, he was fatally injured. Moshe Davidovich, head of the Mati Asher Regional Council, confirmed the victim’s identity and noted that no rockets were intercepted in the area during the attack.



Earlier that day, a separate incident occurred when Hezbollah’s rocket barrage damaged an Israeli Cessna 172 aircraft. The plane, which was flying over northern Israel, was struck by shrapnel from an interceptor missile. Though the aircraft sustained damage to its fuselage and wing, it managed to land safely, and no injuries were reported.



The rocket attacks, part of a broader escalation in the region, started early Wednesday with Hezbollah launching 25 rockets into northern Israel, followed by over 150 more throughout the day. While some rockets were intercepted, others fell in open areas, causing minimal damage. One rocket landed in a parking lot at David Ben-Gurion Airport, but no casualties were reported. The violence has intensified tensions, with Hezbollah threatening further strikes and Israel vowing to retaliate. Calls for de-escalation continue as the situation remains volatile.

