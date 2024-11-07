CGI Helps Clients Accelerate Their Data Analytics And AI Maturity Through Renewed Snowflake Premier Partner Alliance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB ), one of the

largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world,

today announced it has renewed its U.S.-focused alliance as a Premier Services partner with Snowflake , the AI

Data Cloud

company. As a Premier partner that supports the AI Data Cloud for and education, the collaboration augments CGI's offerings to help clients accelerate digital transformations by fully leveraging the performance, flexibility and scalability of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

"CGI's services and solutions, combined with Snowflake's

AI

Data Cloud, create a powerful portfolio of capabilities to help clients streamline the entire digital transformation process and mobilize data, aimed at generating tangible business outcomes for the world's most complex and mission-critical enterprises," said Josh Rachner, Vice-President, Consulting Delivery, CGI. "As a nationwide Snowflake partner since 2016, we will continue to bring trusted cloud expertise along with tailored solutions and deep domain knowledge to drive our clients' data analytics and AI journeys and deliver more meaningful data insights."

Among CGI solutions powered by Snowflake and deployed across industry sectors are CGI TranscendTM

and

CGI Advantage® .

For the Commonwealth of Virginia, for example, the CGI Transcend platform – designed to meet the unique requirements of state human services agencies – is being developed and implemented to modernize Virginia's child support platform. Virginia families participating in child support programs will experience innovative and user-friendly technology with simplified processes, streamlined sign-up forms, and automated entry designed to expedite timelines for receiving support.

"Partnering with CGI enables organizations across industries to benefit from leading-edge technologies and valuable industry and business expertise through Snowflake's single, integrated platform," said Tim Tutt, Vice President, US Public Sector at Snowflake. "We look forward to continued collaboration with CGI to provide commercial and government clients even more value from Snowflake's

AI

Data Cloud."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,250 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is $14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi .

Stock Market Symbols

GIB.A (TSX)

GIB (NYSE)



