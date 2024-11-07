Autotech Breakthrough Names 3Ready Automotive From 3SS 2024“Automotive Infotainment Solution Of The Year”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech BreakthroughSTUTTGART, GERMANY, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 3 Screen Solutions (3SS ), leading provider of TV and automotive entertainment software solutions, today announced it has won the“Automotive Infotainment Solution of the Year” award in the fifth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today.3Ready Automotive from 3SS is a technology and content platform offered as Entertainment-as-a-Service (EaaS) to power in-car displays, and deliver leading-edge super-aggregated entertainment rich in content, apps and services. Comprising multiple content and technology partnerships, the 3Ready Automotive ecosystem enables automakers to create and deliver video entertainment that blends into their HMI with a customized look and feel. By providing an array of appealing entertainment direct to customers, with intuitive interface and navigation, the system drives interaction and engagement, and reduces discovery time.“3Ready brings the familiar and much-loved TV streaming experience from the living room into vehicles. With all the time spent in their cars, today's consumers are looking for engaging, rich, user-centric content. Vehicle manufacturers have recognized the importance of these offerings but making this technology more accessible and standardized has proven a challenge within the automotive industry,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough.“3Ready Automotive transforms traditional entertaining and useful apps into content-centric discovery. This revolutionary technology also enables OEMs to self-manage and gain a competitive edge, realize new revenue streams, and build deeper relationships with their customers. Congratulations to 3SS for winning 'Automotive Infotainment Solution of the Year'!”Drivers and passengers benefit from multiple user functions – all configurable to meet automakers' operational and commercial requirements. OEMs can manage, style, curate and target the content and the entire experience on-the-fly, remotely, and across their entire fleet. Carmakers can also curate the service by employing 3Ready's Content Management System so that their Marketing, Brand and Customer Relationship teams can engage with customers in real-time, with no need for software updates. Teams can deliver targeted content, currently trending video content, social media, promotions, and live events and conferences. The service can also combine entertainment content from all sources – the OEM's own, or local and global third-party content.“Being able to enjoy a wide array of content that seamlessly translates from much-loved devices at home to viewing while in the car is something today's consumers demand. We want to give carmakers the opportunity to deliver superior entertainment experiences as a natural extension to the 'TV Everywhere' concept. As perfect partner to unlock new revenue streams and create standout in-car experiences, this speaks to content providers and carmakers by framing our solution as one that not only fits the future but also solves immediate and urgent challenges,” said Felix Walter, Head of Automotive at 3SS.3Ready Automotive has an abundant and growing array of popular entertainment available out-of-the-box from content partners that come pre-integrated. In addition, content onboarding is accelerated so that carmakers can launch faster with less effort, benefitting from 3SS's relationships with premium content providers across the global TV and streaming entertainment industry.“We thank AutoTech Breakthrough for this incredible award and will use it to inspire us as we continue to deliver rich in-car entertainment and tailored experiences that are both simple and personal to every customer,” Walter added.The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Telematics, Sensor Technology, Fleet Management, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.3Ready Automotive will be showcased at CES 2025 on 3SS stand located at LVCC, West Hall, Level 1, Booth 4266 and on booths of several 3Ready ecosystem partners.About 3 Screen Solutions (3SS)At 3SS, we elevate in-car entertainment to new heights. We have over 15 years of expertise in delivering engaging content-rich entertainment solutions to major companies worldwide, for consumers to enjoy on a broad array of devices including Smart TV, set-top-box, mobile devices and games consoles. We are the trusted partner to create user-centric and personalized entertainment experiences, crucial for OEMs aiming to monetize software-defined vehicles. As cars become more connected and autonomous driving advances, our multiple award-winning 3Ready Automotive platform empowers automakers to deliver engaging entertainment that transforms time on the road into meaningful moments, far beyond simply getting from A to B. Please visit 3ss/auto and 3Ready Automotive for more information and follow us on LinkedIn.About AutoTech BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthroughTech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

