FPT Industrial Powers The Tractor Of The Year 2025 In The“Highpower” And“Utility” Award Categories

. Tractor of the Year (TotY) 2025 award in the HighPower category to the CASE IH Quadtrac 715 tractor, powered by FPT Industrial's CURSOR 16 TST engine.

. Tractor of the Year (TotY) 2025 award in the Utility category to the STEYR 4120 Plus tractor, powered by FPT Industrial's F36 engine.



Launched in 1998 by Italian magazine 'Trattori', the prestigious annual TotY awards recognize the latest innovations throughout the international tractor sector. This year, the jury comprised 25 journalists, representing the most influential agricultural magazines, websites, TV programs and social networks across Europe.



Out of the 21 finalists with ICE engines across the five categories of the TotY 2025 awards, no fewer than six are powered by FPT Industrial, confirming it as one of the most favored brands of the top tractor manufacturers represented.



Tractor of the Year (TotY) 2025 in the HighPower category, the CASE IH Quadtrac 715 tractor powered by FPT Industrial's CURSOR 16 TST engine was chosen for its superiority in performance, ergonomics, connectivity, and environmental care, making it the most significant choice for large-scale agricultural operations.



Unveiled at Farm Progress Show 2023 and the most powerful Steiger ever, the Case IH Quadtrac 715 is designed to make the largest fields smaller by covering more acres per hour, every day, pulling larger implements faster, delivering more power, and increasing both productivity and efficiency.

Pivotal to keeping the promises made to the most demanding farmers is the 16-liter CURSOR 16 TST two-stage-turbocharged engine, tailored for 4WD tractors.



This top-of-the-range engine, with market-leading compactness and power to weight ratio, features proven CURSOR engine reliability with robust and lean design, and EGR-free combustion, and has been extensively bench- and field-tested for over 20,000 hours.



In order to guarantee the increased performance required by the Steiger 715, the CURSOR 16 TST has been improved in a number of areas. The EGR-free combustion chamber was improved to allow for increased maximum pressures of up to 220 bar; intermediate cooling together with high torque availability ensures fast load response, while the second-generation Common Rail injection system, operating at up to 2,500 bar, ensures high engine efficiency and low fluid consumption. Last but not least, a maintenance-free aftertreatment system without DPF, as well as 600-hour oil change intervals, help keep the machine's operating costs down.





FPT Industrial CURSOR 16 Two Stage Turbo for CASE IH Quadtrac 715 – Technical specifications

Certification: Stage V / Tier 4 Final

No. of cylinders / valves: 6L / 4

Injection System: Common Rail, 2500 bar

Turbocharger: two-stage

Displacement [liters]: 15.9

Rated power for Steiger 715 hp (kW) @ rpm: 715 (526) @ 2100

Max power for Steiger 715 hp (kW) @ rpm: 778 (572) @ 1900

Max torque for Steiger 715 lb-ft (Nm) @ rpm: 2401 (3255) @ 1400

ATS: HI-eSCR





Tractor of the Year (TotY) 2025 in the Utility category, the STEYR 4120 Plus tractor powered by FPT Industrial's F36 engine was chosen for its maneuverability, cab comfort, cutting-edge technology, and excellent engine performance.



The F36 Stage V represents FPT Industrial's flexible solution for light and midrange applications above 56 kW (75 hp), delivering high performance and low operating costs with a very compact layout, which is key for agricultural equipment applications in this size.



The engine powering the 2025 Utility“Tractor of the Year®” delivers reliable continuous performance, and features improved engine hardware including a special turbocharger and optimized piston design.

Stage V emissions requirements compliance is guaranteed by FPT Industrial's maintenance-free HI-eSCR2 system, optimizing sustainability, efficiency, uptime and ease-of-use.



Reduced operating costs come courtesy of oil change intervals of up to 600 hours, and a specific design that allows fuel and oil filters to be installed on the same side of the engine for easier and faster maintenance.







FPT Industrial F36 for STEYR 4120 Plus – Technical specifications

Certification: Stage V / Tier 4 Final

No. of cylinders / valves: 4L / 4

Injection System: Common Rail, 1800 bar

Turbocharger: WG

Displacement [liters]: 3.6

Bore x stroke [mm]: 102 x 110

Max power [kW] @ rpm: 86 @ 1900

Max torque [Nm] @ rpm: 506 @ 1300

ATS: Compact HI-eSCR2







