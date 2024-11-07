Vector And Hubject Collaborate To Advance Plug&Charge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Figure 1: Hubject QA and Production Certificates are obtained by the Vector Security Manager to test the Plug and Charge communication of EVs and EVSEs with CANoe Image rights: Vector Informatik, Hubject

Figure 2: The collaboration of Hubject and Vector advance the Plug and Charge Image rights: Vector Informatik, CharIN

BERLIN, GERMANY, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vector and Hubject have announced their collaboration to further advance the Plug&Charge (PnC) technology. The aim is to simplify the electric vehicle (EV) charging process. With more than 2.6 million PnC-ready vehicles already on the market and more EVs on the horizon, the partnership helps to accelerate the adoption and implementation of PnC technology.Through this collaboration, OEMs and charging station manufacturers can now obtain the Hubject QA (PreProduction) and Production Certificates via the Vector Security Manager with the latest release of the development and test tool CANoe Version 18 SP3. The Vector Security Manager is the link between the Vector tools and the OEM-specific security implementations. With it, security functions can be used uniformly in the tools. Hubject QA and Production Certificates are essential for testing EVs and Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) using the CANoe Test Package EV or CANoe Test Package EVSE from Vector. This integration ensures that both the vehicles and the charging stations meet the ISO 15118 standard of interoperability, conformity and market readiness.“We are excited to work closely with Hubject to push the boundaries of Plug&Charge technology,” says Phanuel Hieber, Product Manager at Vector.“This partnership will provide customers with the tools they need to ensure their EVs and EVSEs are fully compatible and ready for the future.” Omar Hasan, Project Manager at Hubject adds“This technical collaboration empowers OEMs and EVSE manufacturers to accelerate and enhance the reliability of Plug & Charge integration, paving the way for future advancements.” PnC offers a seamless user experience. It eliminates the need for physical cards or mobile apps to authenticate and initiate charging. Thus, it simplifies the charging process and makes EVs more appealing to potential buyers. Technically, PnC uses digital certificates and encryption to ensure a secure connection between the EV and EVSE, protecting user data and the charging infrastructure.More information about the Vector E-Mobility Testing portfolio at:You can find this and other press releases on their website at:About Vector:Vector is the leading manufacturer of software tools and components for the development of software-based electronic systems and their networking. Vector knows the requirements of software and electronics development. And has done so for 35 years. As "simplifiers", Vectorians simplify the technology development of customers worldwide and thus contribute to their success. With modern solutions in the form of software tools, embedded software and cloud technologies. This is achieved above all through a passion for technology and the ambition to always deliver top performance. Vector worldwide currently employs more than 4,500 people with sales of EUR 1.16 billion in 2023. Vector is headquartered in Germany (Stuttgart) and has subsidiaries in Brazil, China, France, Great Britain, India, Italy, Japan, Austria, Romania, Sweden, South Korea, Spain and the USA.About Hubject:Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Its eRoaming platform connects original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), charge point operators (CPOs), and eMobility service providers (EMPs) to provide standardised access to a charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world's largest eMobility charging network for electric vehicles by connecting over 1,000,000 charging points and more than 2,250 B2B partners across 63 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner for the eMobility sector, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. Hubject delivers end-to-end eMobility solutions to power a positive, greener environmental future. Hubject was founded in 2012 to design, develop and implement a borderless eRoaming solution through a joint venture of the BMW Group, Bosch, EnBW, Enel X Way, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject's global headquarters is in Berlin, with North American and Asia Pacific subsidiaries based in Los Angeles, Shanghai and Singapore. For more information, please visitVector Press ContactValentin RaabTel. +49 711 80670-4421E-Mail: ...

