CODISSIA Proposes Skill Development University To Address MSME Workforce Needs In Coimbatore

(MENAFN- KNN India) Coimbatore, Nov 7 (KNN) The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) has presented a comprehensive proposal to Tamil Nadu Chief M K Stalin, emphasising the establishment of a Skill Development University to address the growing workforce needs of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the region.

CODISSIA President M Karthikeyan highlighted concerns regarding the Coimbatore Master Plan 2041 draft, pointing out discrepancies in land classification where existing industrial areas are currently designated as agricultural and residential zones.

The association has called for an expedited revision of the master plan, advocating for inclusive stakeholder consultation to better serve industrial requirements.

The proposed Skill Development University forms a cornerstone of CODISSIA's vision for workforce enhancement.

The association has requested the state government to allocate 90 percent of funds toward skill development initiatives, targeting candidates with basic education, including tenth-grade graduates and school dropouts.

To strengthen rural employment opportunities, CODISSIA has proposed a collaborative framework through a Memorandum of Understanding between the rural development department, district industries centre, and relevant associations.

This partnership aims to establish a dedicated Skill Development Centre focused on training rural labourers for integration into the MSME sector.

The proposal includes provisions for stipends and accommodation support during the one-year training period for unskilled workers.

"To achieve self-reliance, an appropriate mechanism for skilling the existing workforce within the state must be urgently implemented through a phased approach," Karthikeyan emphasised, expressing CODISSIA's willingness to partner with the government in refining existing schemes and developing new initiatives.

(KNN Bureau)