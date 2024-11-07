Kuwait: Reforming UN Requires Funding, Commitment Of Member States

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Reforming the structure of the UN and its main principal organs requires funding of the budget and commitment of member states to their obligations, said a Kuwaiti late Wednesday.

Speaking to the UN meeting, which discussed item 121 concerning the activities of the General Assembly, attache at the Kuwaiti Permanent Mission to the UN headquarters in New York, Ziyad Abuhaimed asserted that safekeeping the transparency and productivity was a responsibility of all members.

He indicated that Kuwait, through the decades, had been active and interested in supporting the UNGA as a reflection of its commitment to the global community.

Kuwait supports the UNGA in addressing challenges whether it was addressing and solving armed conflicts, aiding during natural disasters, or fighting poverty and climate change, he said.

The Kuwaiti diplomat said that his country adopted and supported the "Vote Initiative" in accordance to UNGA 76/262, which called for more transparency in the UNSC concerning voting on resolutions.

He also expressed pride in Kuwait joining the "Danish initiative", which called for securing funding to the general budget in a timely and predictable manner.

He touched on the Summit for the Future and its positive outcome that would hopefully reflect positively on reforms in the UN and built a better world. (end)

ats













MENAFN07112024000071011013ID1108859919