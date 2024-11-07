In Dubai, Hostmilano Unveils Business Opportunities For GCC Countries In Hospitality, Out-Of-Home And Retail

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Asia and the European Union stand out as the most dynamic regions worldwide, particularly in the Furniture and Tableware, and Food Service Equipment sectors.

Trade between the EU and GCC in the sectors showcased at HostMilano is projected to reach €1.31 billion in 2023, growing to €1.6 billion by 2027, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.



Italy excels in multiple sectors, with exports of HostMilano products to the GCC nearing €400 million, particularly in food service equipment, bakery and pastry machines, and coffee machines. So far, over 1,200 companies have registered for Host 2025, with approximately 40% of participants hailing from 43 different countries.

Milan-Dubai, 6 November 2024 – Gulf Countries gain increasing

global attention. On October 16, the first bilateral summit between the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) took place in Brussels, highlighting the region's growing prominence in international trade. Central to the discussions was a robust trade relationship, with machinery emerging as the leading category in European exports, valued at €38.8 billion (source: European Commission).

In this context, HostMilano-the world's premier exhibition for hospitality, out-of-home, and retail equipment, products, and services-convened today in Dubai with industry operators, institutions, media, and stakeholders to showcase business opportunities within the sectors represented at this Fiera Milano-owned exhibition. The next edition is scheduled for October 17-21, 2025, at fieramilano - Rho.

Recent analysis by ExportPlanning indicates that the global output of industries featured at Host 2025 reached €234.4 billion in 2023, reflecting a €42.1 billion increase over the past four years (CAGR +5.1%). Food service equipment commands the largest share, generating €99.4 billion-€23.2 billion more than in 2019 (CAGR +6.9%).

In terms of exports, all HostMilano sectors totaled €166.5 billion globally last year, with projections indicating an increase of €36.4 billion (CAGR +5.1%) by 2027, surpassing €202 billion. Key growth areas will be Asia and the European Union, contributing €24 billion and €10.3 billion, respectively. Among the sectors, Furniture and Tableware is expected to lead with an export value of €105.2 billion in 2027 (+€18.3 billion from 2023, CAGR +4.9%). Food service equipment will also see significant growth, reaching €85.4 billion by 2027, an increase of over €16 billion (CAGR +5.4%).

Returning to the EU-GCC trade dynamics, sectors represented at HostMilano generated €1.31 billion in 2023, projected to grow to €1.6 billion by 2027, driven by a CAGR of 6.2%. The primary markets are the United Arab Emirates, valued at €612.2 million (projected €791 million in 2027, CAGR +6.6%), and Saudi Arabia at €455.9 million (projected €598.9 million in 2027, CAGR +7.1%).

Specifically, Italy-a leader in several sectors-saw exports to the GCC worth €395.3 million in 2023, with expectations of reaching €445 million by 2027 (+12.5%). Food service equipment stands out, projected to increase from €224.7 million in 2023 to €245.3 million in 2027 (+9.2%). Bakery and pastry machinery will grow from €30.9 million to €32.6 million (+5.5%), while furniture and tableware will rise from €51.4 million to €59.8 million (+16.3%). The standout performer will be coffee machines, anticipated to surge from €86.8 million to €107.3 million (+23.6%).

These industries are integral to Host 2025, with food service equipment confirmed as a key focus. The strong emphasis on bakery is reinforced by an agreement with the SIPAN Consortium, bringing top Italian machinery manufacturers to the forefront and enhancing the historic MIPPP brand-Milano Pane Pizza Pasta.

Additionally, the Bar, Coffee Machines, and Vending sector will see organic growth in synergy with the Coffee-Tea area at the iconic SIC - Salone Internazionale del Caff. This collaboration will culminate in the highly anticipated return of the World Barista ChampionshipTM, organized by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), to Milan in the next edition.

The exhibition's comprehensive concept fosters cross-selling across supply chains, offering a unique and complete experience in the international exhibition landscape. As of now, over 1,200 companies have registered for Host 2025, with approximately 40% of participants coming from 43 different countries, in addition to Italy.

The 44th edition of HostMilano will take place at fieramilano - Rho from October 17-21, 2025.