AVTODOM Group acted as a partner of the theatrical gymnastics show LebedinoeOzero

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The show based on the world-famous ballet Lebedinoe Ozero was held at the Megasport Sports Palace in Moscow on October 18. The performance combined the best traditions of Russian ballet art and the national school of rhythmic gymnastics. It was prepared by the production center of Alexey Nemov. The event gave the guests an unforgettable experience. AVTODOM Group was a partner of this event.



Five-time world champion Arina Averina (Odette) and Olympic silver medalist Dina Averina played the main roles. Ivan Mikhalev the premier of the Moscow Academic Musical Theater named after Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko played the role of the Prince. Artists of the School of Classical Ballet named after Dolgushina, artists of the Kremlin Ballet Theatre, stars of rhythmic gymnastics, acrobatics, aerial gymnastics, artists of the Nizhny Novgorod State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre named after Pushkin, athletes of the national teams of Russia and the Nizhny Novgorod region in rhythmic, aesthetic gymnastics and acrobatics and young gymnasts also participated in the show.



The collaboration of rhythmic gymnastics and ballet combined with bright visual and scenography solutions is one of the most memorable events in the cultural life of Russia. The production took place in Nizhny Novgorod last year for the first time. Thousands of Russian spectators have visited the show since then. The modern performance using multimedia effects is interesting to fans of the performing arts regardless of age. About 300 performers performed on stage during the show. Video effects complemented the classical musical compositions of the ballet.



"GK AVTODOM is proud to be a partner of such a bright show. It combines the traditions of classical Russian ballet and rhythmic gymnastics. Both of these arts are the hallmark of our country. Russia is associated with beauty, grace of ballet and the strongest athletes in the world. We were happy to support such a bright show. It is an example of modern art at the intersection of tradition and technology", - Anna Utkina, Director of the Communications Department of GK AVTODOM, commented.





