RED SEA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL REVEALS ITS ‘ARAB SPECTACULAR’ 2024 LINEUP

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; 05 November 2024: The Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) unveils a stellar lineup of films under ‘Arab Spectacular,’ celebrating the rich, diverse fabric of Arab storytelling. This year’s selection highlights five remarkable films hailing from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Algeria, reinforcing the Festival's commitment to elevating Arab cinematic narratives on a global stage.







The 'Arab Spectacular' programme this year is a vibrant showcase of innovative storytelling that reflects both the cultural heritage and contemporary experiences of the region. Each film in the lineup offers a unique lens through which audiences can engage with the themes of identity, resilience, and the complexities of modern life, fostering a deeper understanding of the region's rich narratives and cinematic artistry.



Antoine Khalife, Director of Arab Programs & Film Classics for the RSIFF said: “We know that our stories and the quality of the way we tell them deserve a place alongside other international films, which is why we are working hard to support and nurture our region’s filmmakers, providing them with a prestigious platform to present their work to international audiences, and facilitating networking opportunities with industry leaders.



We are also particularly happy to welcome Merzak Allouch this year, a visionary of Algerian cinema, who will present his latest film FRONT ROW. Additionally, Saudi cinema, central to this year’s Festival, will hold a place of honor with 3 gala screenings films which explore the richness of the Saudi cultural past and its complexities, as well as shed light on the impact of modern influences and shifting societal perceptions.



Some of the ‘Arab Spectacular’ films are international co-productions—highlighting the significance of collaboration in bringing our stories to life. The RSIFF serves as a key platform celebrating all things Arab, while also acting as a crucial hub for cultural exchange. It fosters dialogue between filmmakers, audiences, and critics from around the world, promoting a deeper understanding and appreciation of Arab culture through the art of cinema.”







MY DRIVER AND I (KSA, directed by Ahd Kamel) harks back to 1980s and 90s Jeddah, where a Saudi girl and her Sudanese driver form a friendship which is tested when she starts to take the wheel. While HOBAL (KSA, directed by Abdulaziz Alshlahei) shows how a Bedouin family faces its fate in isolation in the middle of the desert, Lail Nahar (KSA), is a comedy that explores the lives of two contrasting musicians, FRONT ROW (Algeria/France/USA, directed by Merzak Allouache) tells the story of an eventful day at the beach, and ABDO & SANEYA (USA/Egypt, directed by Omar Bakry) sees a couple from rural Egypt immigrate to New York in search of a cure for their infertility.







‘ARAB SPECTACULAR’ SPECIAL SCREENINGS



“ABDO & SANEYA” directed by Omar Bakry



USA, Egypt



In search of a cure for their infertility, a couple from rural Egypt immigrates to New York without any notion of American life. Their love helps them defy impossible odds; surviving the renegade homeless world and conquering the hellish kitchens of the City’s restaurant business.



“FRONT ROW” directed by Merzak Allouache



Algeria, France, Saudi Arabia



The Bouderbalas arrive early at the beach to be seated close to the water, in the front row, and enjoy a leisurely day. But nothing will happen as planned.



“HOBAL” directed by Abdulaziz Alshlahei



Saudi Arabia



A Bedouin family faces its fate in isolation in the middle of the desert, under the strict strictness that forbids them to leave it, and the danger of an infectious disease that causes the death of one of its members.



“LAIL NAHAR”



Saudi Arabia



When a renowned opera singer faces backlash after a viral accusation of racism, he stuns the public by announcing plans to marry a black woman—only to scramble for a bride and find an unexpected connection with Layl, a wedding singer, in a journey that blurs the lines between love, redemption, and music.



“MY DRIVER AND I” directed by Ahd Kamel



Saudi Arabia



In 80s and 90s Jeddah, a Saudi girl and her Sudanese driver form an unlikely friendship which is tested when she starts to take the wheel.



