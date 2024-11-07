Ukraine At UN Calls For Global Fight Against 'Fake News'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian delegation has called on the UN countries to distinguish between journalism and propaganda, which Russia resorts to, waging war against Ukraine.

Dmytro Tymoshenko, First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations, said this during a debate on questions relating to information in the Fourth Committee of the UN General Assembly, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Russia's use of hybrid information warfare tactics and disinformation fuels its war of aggression against Ukraine," the statement said. "Propaganda and disinformation have become key tools in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, specifically crafted to justify the criminal actions of the Russian armed forces and dehumanize Ukrainians."

In this regard, Ukraine emphasizes the need for a global fight against "fake news," Tymoshenko said. According to him, the illegal detention of Ukrainian journalists is a deliberate practice employed by the Russian Federation. At the same time, the journalists in Russian captivity are subjected to ill-treatment, torture and even killings.

The diplomat spoke about the detention and death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, calling on all delegations to condemn her murder and crimes against Ukrainian media workers.

"Disinformation and propaganda of war, as well as those involved in these activities, must be clearly distinguished from professional journalism and journalists," he said.

According to Tymoshenko, Russian so-called "journalists" have incited hatred towards Ukrainians, thus bringing war and suffering to Ukraine. They now glorify war crimes of the occupying army and justify Russia's violations of the UN Charter.

The death of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna was reported on October 10. The circumstances of her death remain unknown. According to Ukrainian intelligence, Roshchyna was to be included in a prisoner swap list. She had to be transferred to the Lefortovo prison in Moscow and be prepared for her return to Ukraine. According to human rights activists, the Russians kept Roshchyna in two of the most brutal prisons.