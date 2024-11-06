Inability To Provide Minimum Security: India Cancels Consular Camps In Toronto

(MENAFN- IANS) Toronto, Nov 7 (IANS) The Consulate General of India in Toronto has cancelled several consular camps, initially planned to issue life certificates to Indian pensioners, due to security agencies' inability to provide minimum protection amid recent violence by Khalistani extremists.

"In view of the security agencies conveying their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organisers, the Consulate has decided to cancel some of the scheduled consular camps," read a statement from the Consulate General on X.

This decision follows clashes between bearing Khalistani flags and people at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton.

The clashes disrupted a consular event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate, marking yet another violent episode against Hindu establishments.

On November 4, India voiced its ongoing concern about the safety of its nationals in Canada, following these incidents.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the violence at the Hindu Sabha Temple, calling on the Canadian government to protect places of worship from attacks and to prosecute those responsible.

“We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. The outreach of our Consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment, and violence," Jaiswal stressed.

Similarly, the High Commission of India in Ottawa expressed disappointment over anti-India disruptions at another consular camp in Brampton.

"It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions allowed for routine consular work," the statement noted, highlighting that despite the disruptions, over 1,000 life certificates were successfully issued to applicants. Anti-India disruptions were also attempted at consular camps in Vancouver and Surrey on November 2 and 3.

Alarmed by the increasing attacks, the Canadian National Council of Hindus (CNCH), the Hindu Federation, temple leaders, and other advocacy groups have issued a directive barring politicians from using temple facilities for political purposes unless they show "concrete efforts" to address the growing threat of Khalistani extremism in Canada.

The directive underscores a growing concern among Canada's Hindu community as incidents of religious intolerance continue to rise under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.