PM Stresses Role Of Vocational Associations In Jordan's Development, Modernisation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Jafar Hassan on Tuesday stressed the "significant" role of vocational associations in Jordan's development and modernisation.

Hassan made his remarks during a meeting with President of the Jordan Engineers Association (JEA) Ahmad Zu'bi and President of the Jordan Contractors Association Ayman Khudairi, as part of his ongoing meetings with representatives of various sectors, including vocational associations, Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prime minister stressed the government's commitment to discussing plans, studies, and future vital projects with these associations in sectors such as water, energy, railways, transportation, and infrastructure.

This approach aligns with the Economic Modernisation Vision, which requires participation from all sectors and institutions to enhance sustainable economic growth and create employment opportunities.

Zu'bi and Khudairi underscored the readiness of their associations to share their expertise and resources to support national projects.

Talks during the meeting addressed several issues of interest to the JEA, including activating training agreements with ministries, and hosting the headquarters of the Arab Centre for Engineering Arbitration in Jordan, which reflects the status and reliability of Jordanian expertise.

Discussions also went over the Professional Qualification and Accreditation Bylaw, which aims at improving the competitiveness of Jordanian engineers locally and internationally.

Khudairi reviewed the top opportunities and challenges facing the sector, stressing the importance of supporting exports of the construction sector and utilising the Kingdom's expertise in development projects abroad, mainly in Iraq.

Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abul Samen and Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Munim Oudat attended the meeting.