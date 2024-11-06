TGR Ventures Wins World Traveler Award At Meet Magento Newyork 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, NY, October 2024 - TGR Ventures, a globally recognized leader in cannabis cultivation, products, and services, proudly announced today its global eCommerce platform, developed in collaboration with Codilar was named the winner of 'The World Traveler Award For Excellence In Ecommerce at Meet Magento New York 2024. This prestigious award exhibits TGR's commitment to providing innovative and seamless shopping experiences to its global clientele, setting new benchmarks in international eCommerce.



Meet Magento New York, is one of the largest events in the eCommerce industry, bringing together innovators and industry leaders from around the globe. The World Traveler Award, part of the annual Meet Magento event in New York, celebrates the best in eCommerce innovation, spotlighting companies that excel in crafting scalable, efficient digital solutions for international markets. TGR's award-winning platform, powered by Adobe Commerce and developed by Codilar's technical expertise, embodies this standard through customer engagement and operational agility across nine countries.



Codilar's mastery of Adobe Commerce's multi-language and multi-currency features ensured that TGR's global customers could access a consistent and localized shopping experience. Codilar's implementation of headless architecture further streamlined multiple frontends, providing smooth navigation regardless of region, device, or language. In addition, Codilar further integrated localized payment gateways and tailored shipping solutions, making global transactions seamless. With the implementation of advanced performance strategies including faster load times and enhanced responsiveness, Codilar created an exemplary platform that delivered a flawless user experience.



“We are honored to receive the World Traveler Award for eCommerce excellence. This recognition validates our dedication to providing our customers with a world-class online shopping experience, tailored to their needs, no matter where they are. The aim of our collaboration with Codilar was to navigate the complexities of international eCommerce, with multi store front requirements and currency complexities.”

- Matthew Pegg, Programme Manager, TGR Ventures LTD





Localized Solutions For A Global Audience



Codilar's contributions extended beyond just performance enhancements. Their expertise helped localize TGR's platform for individual markets ensuring that content, checkout flows, and customer experiences are tailored to individual regions without compromising on brand consistency. As a result, TGR Ventures has set a gold standard for how international eCommerce platforms should operate.



About TGR Ventures



TGR Ventures is a global leader in cannabis cultivation and products and services with operations across nine countries. Known for its innovative and customer-centric approach, TGR continues to shape the future of the cannabis industry.





About Codilar



Codilar is a leading digital commerce company that specializes in creating custom, high-performance eCommerce solutions. With deep understanding about Adobe Commerce, Codilar empowers businesses to scale globally by offering inventive and bespoke platforms that enhance user experience and drive growth.



Company :-Codilar Technologies Pvt Ltd

User :- Codilar Technologies Pvt Ltd

Email :...

Phone :-8884900505

Mobile:- 08884900505

Url :-