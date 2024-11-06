Ruining Petro Mohyla Church In Mariupol Is A Cultural Genocide Tochytskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's ruining of the Church of St. Petro Mohyla and the Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Mariupol is an outright act of cultural genocide.

Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi said this in a statement published on the ministry's website, Ukrinform reports.

He stated that the Russian invaders are deliberately destroying Ukrainian cultural heritage, intending to erase everything that forms the Ukrainian identity.

The intention to change the unique decoration of the church in accordance with the canons of the Russian Orthodox Church is“a direct attempt to displace Ukrainian culture and impose alien values on us,” the minister said.

“This temple, which was spiritual support for Mariupol residents in the most difficult times, is now being turned into an instrument of enemy propaganda. I strongly condemn such barbaric actions and emphasize that: Ukraine will always fight to preserve its cultural symbols. Illegal 'converting' of churches will not erase our memory and will not destroy our connection with our own history,” Tochytskyi said.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Mariupol, the Russian invaders decided to“bring” the Church of St. Petro Mohyla and the Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in line with the“canons of the Russian Orthodox Church.” For this purpose,“Orthodox volunteers” were sent to the city.

The Church of St. Petro Mohyla is unique as it is entirely decorated with the Petrykivka painting style.

