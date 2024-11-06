Qadsia SC Beat Al-Ittihad 91-83 In Asian Basketball Super League
11/6/2024 7:19:36 PM
KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Qadsia basketball team defeated Al-Ittihad, of Saudi Arabia, 91-83 in the second round of Group B of the Asian Super League Championship for the Gulf region, achieving its second victory in the qualifiers.
The match between Qadsia and Al-Ittihad took place at the prestigious Kuwait Basketball Federation Hall in the sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Sports Complex for Indoor Halls, where Qadsia secured two crucial points in their journey to the second round of the qualifiers.
Meanwhile, the Kuwait Club, the reigning title holder of the Gulf region, outperformed its Omani counterpart Al-Bashair with a score of 103-48 in Group One, marking their second victory in the qualifiers. (end)
