Chevron Ramps Up Oil Exploration In Nigeria And Angola

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chevron Corporation has set its sights on expanding oil exploration in Africa. The company aims to increase investments in Nigeria and Angola.



This move comes as part of a broader strategy to tap into the continent's vast hydrocarbon resources. Liz Schwarze, Chevron's vice president of global exploration, highlighted the region's potential.



She noted that West Africa remains relatively underexplored compared to other parts of the world. The company sees this as an opportunity for significant discoveries and production growth.



In Nigeria, Chevron recently made a promising oil discovery in the Niger Delta. The find has the potential to produce up to 17,000 barrels per day.



This discovery was made with the Meji NW-1 well in Petroleum Mining Lease 49. The area is located in the shallow offshore region of the Western Niger Delta.







Angola has also caught Chevron 's attention. The country left OPEC last year due to declining crude production. Chevron has acquired deepwater blocks 49 and 50 in Angola.

Chevron's Expanding Footprint in Africa's Offshore Oil

This move signals the company's confidence in the country's offshore potential. Chevron's expansion plans extend beyond Nigeria and Angola. The company has begun drilling a well in Egypt.



It also plans to launch an exploration campaign in Namibia in December. These activities demonstrate Chevron's commitment to frontier exploration in Africa.



The company's focus on Africa aligns with broader industry trends. Many international oil companies are expanding exploration in deep and ultra-deep waters. This expansion is occurring along Africa's side of the Atlantic basin.



Africa's oil and gas potential is significant. The continent holds 125.3 billion barrels of proven oil reserves. It also has 509 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. These figures represent 7.5% and 7.1% of the global total, respectively.



However, challenges persist in the African oil and gas sector. Both Nigeria and Angola have struggled to meet their OPEC quotas. Nigeria faces issues with aging infrastructure and security concerns.



Angola has suffered from a lack of new investments. Infrastructure development remains a key challenge. The continent needs well-connected transportation networks.



Building pipelines, ports, and roads is crucial for moving oil and gas resources efficiently. Investment in African oil and gas exploration is on the rise.



In short, total capital expenditures increased from $3.4 billion in 2020 to $5.1 billion in 2022. This trend indicates a growing interest in the continent's resources.

MENAFN06112024007421016031ID1108858860