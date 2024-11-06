WELLNESS ON BEAT: JELLYMED, A TOTAL VIBE AT DUSK MUSIC FESTIVAL MUSIC 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JellyMed's Dynamic Debut at the DUSK Festival Led by Renowned Doctor Veteran, and Advocate Laura Purdy – an educational and empowering experience

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JellyMed , the innovative festival healthcare initiative by SWELL Medical PC , is set to make a vibrant impact at the highly anticipated DUSK Music Festival 2024 , held at Jácome Plaza in downtown Tucson, Arizona on November 9–10, 2024. Attendees can anticipate an enlightening and interactive experience at the JellyMed booth, showcasing valuable insights, educational resources, and an exclusive range of merchandise. Dr. Laura Purdy, the visionary behind JellyMed, along with the dedicated team, will warmly welcome festival enthusiasts and reveal initiatives reshaping the healthcare landscape of the festival.JellyMed transcends the ordinary healthcare provider model by bringing top-tier medical care to festivals and events, redefining industry standards and making health as accessible and vibrant as your favorite track drop. Founded by Dr. Laura Purdy, an EDM-loving doc with a passion for beats, JellyMed breaks traditional clinic boundaries to ensure that health and fun go hand in hand. Rooted in peace, love, unity, and respect, JellyMed's festival health approach embraces safety, compassion, and strength, aiming to provide a comprehensive healthcare experience from first-aid to prevention. With a mission to keep the beat going and promote a healthy lifestyle, JellyMed revolutionizes festival healthcare by promising to keep you feeling your best wherever life takes you. Additionally, their Jelly-Swag collection merges health with style, offering fresh merchandise that encourages a health-conscious lifestyle.At DUSK Music Festival, JellyMed is committed to ensuring that festival enthusiasts can fully engage in the excitement while placing a premium on their health and well-being. The online store will be officially launched ahead of the DUSK kick-off, offering a range of swag, accessories, festival essentials, and more. Stay tuned for updates to conveniently shop online at @wearjellymed. Additionally, JellyMed will debut RORI, the festival's beloved jellyfish mascot infused with a Gen Z vibe, by unveiling the exclusive RORI plush toy at the DUSK Music Festival! This unique collectible is set to become a coveted item, giving festival-goers a memorable piece of festival history. Immerse yourself in a delightful shopping experience as you become part of the proud group of RORI owners and explore a vibrant collection of merchandise that captures the true essence of festival joy."JellyMed isn't just about festival wellness - It's about sparking a whole health vibe! We're here to encourage partying with purpose, keeping it fresh, and dancing your way to a healthier future because well-being should take center stage!" - Dr. Laura Purdy, Founder of JellyMed.The JellyMed booth at the DUSK Music Festival will engage attendees, promoting a healthy and fun-filled experience for all. Whether you're looking for merchandise or just a bubbly atmosphere, JellyMed is the place to chill, rejuvenate, and recharge your festie spirit, ready to enhance your experience with style and RORI hype!"DUSK Music Festival is thrilled to showcase the groundbreaking initiatives brought forth by JellyMed at this year's event, leading a movement that prioritizes the health, safety, and enjoyment of our festival community," says Chris Norwood, Director of Marketing & Partnerships at DUSK Music Festival. "We aim to provide fest-goers with an unforgettable experience combining top-tier musical talents, immersive art installations, and many other unparalleled festival offerings."The star-studded lineup at the DUSK Music Festival 2024 includes Kaskade, Masego, Quinn XCII, Steve Aoki, Gus Dapperton, Peekaboo, Anabel Englund, Beach Weather, Emorfik, Khiva, Odd Mod, Zolita, and many more. For the full lineup, visit @Duskmusicfestival. From electrifying headliners to emerging stars across various genres, the festival promises a sonic journey that will captivate and energize attendees from all walks of life.Join JellyMed at DUSK Music Festival 2024 and elevate your festival experience. Discover a world where health, safety, and fun effortlessly coexist, empowering every fest-goer to celebrate life to the fullest. Stay updated on the latest JellyMed updates at jellymed and connect with us on social media @hijellymed. To shop JellyMed swag, follow @WearJellyMed. Let's create a future where every beat truly matters.###About JellyMed:JellyMed is a pioneering healthcare initiative by SWELL Medical PC that redefines the healthcare experience at festivals, events, and more. Led by Dr. Laura Purdy, JellyMed offers top-tier medical care, first-aid services, preventive healthcare, and an exclusive line of vibrant merchandise to festival enthusiasts. With a mission to keep the beat going and ensure the well-being of attendees, JellyMed transcends traditional healthcare boundaries by embracing safety, compassion, and strength. Through its innovative approach, JellyMed provides a full-on healthcare experience that merges health and entertainment seamlessly, empowering individuals to prioritize their health and well-being wherever they go. For more information and to be a part of this transformational journey, visit JELLYMED and follow us @hijellymed. To shop Jelly swag, please follow @wearjellymed. Because every beat matters.About DUSK music festival Music Festival:DUSK Music Festival is an annual two-day celebration of music and arts held in Tucson, Arizona. Showcasing top-tier musical acts, immersive art installations, and culinary delights, DUSK music festival fosters a vibrant and inclusive community gathering under the spellbinding Arizona skies. Learn more and secure your tickets at DUSK music festivalmusicfestival. Follow the excitement @DUSK music festivalMusicFestival. For further info, tickets, and line up visit: music festivalmusicfestival/About SWELL Medical PC:SWELL Medical PC, led by Dr. Laura Purdy, MD, MBA, is at the forefront of transformative healthcare solutions. Join us in redefining the healthcare experience through initiatives like JellyMed and Meltoff at SWELLCARE. Explore more about Dr. Laura Purdy at drlaurapurdy and stay connected @drlaurapurdy on Instagram.

