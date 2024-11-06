King Back I By Zuilin Zeng, Yunbin Wang, And Zhilong Zeng Wins Bronze In A' Camping Gear Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

King Back I

Innovative Outdoor Lighting Solution Recognized for Exceptional Design and Functionality

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of camping gear design, has announced King Back I by Zuilin Zeng, Yunbin Wang, and Zhilong Zeng as the Bronze winner in the Outdoor Gear and Camping Equipment Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of the design within the camping gear and positions it as a notable achievement in the field.King Back I's innovative design aligns with current trends and needs within the camping gear industry, offering practical benefits for users and stakeholders alike. The portable, multifunctional outdoor lighting solution advances industry standards and practices through its unique combination of functionality, durability, and ease of use.Setting itself apart from competitors, King Back I features a compact size with a high seal structure, providing an IP68 protection level suitable for harsh environments such as high elevations and deep waters. The integrated 1/4 nut fixing method and innovative magnetic charging port allow for versatile installation options, including head wearing, tripod standing, and magnetic attachment. With four lighting modes and 90° adjustment, King Back I meets the needs of various outdoor mobile and stationary working environments.This recognition from the A' Camping Gear and Outdoor Equipment Design Award serves as motivation for Zuilin Zeng, Yunbin Wang, and Zhilong Zeng to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award inspires the team to further explore and develop cutting-edge designs that enhance the outdoor experience for users worldwide.King Back I was designed by Zuilin Zeng, Yunbin Wang, Zhilong Zeng, and Xinge Zeng, with each team member contributing their expertise to create this award-winning outdoor lighting solution.Interested parties may learn more about the design at the following URL:About Zuilin Zeng, Yunbin Wang and Zhilong ZengZuilin Zeng, Yunbin Wang, and Zhilong Zeng are designers from China associated with Yunnan Wallbase Optoelectric Technology Co., Ltd., a high-tech enterprise specializing in the research & development, production, sales, operation, and maintenance of smart lighting products. Their expertise covers portable outdoor lighting, smart eye protection table lamps, smart Bluetooth audio, campus health and eye protection lighting, and smart early warning for forest fire prevention.About Yunnan Wallbase Optoelectronic Technology Co., LtdYunnan Wallbase Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd is located in Kunming Airport Economic Zone, Dianzhong New District, Yunnan Province. It is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the research & development, production, sales, operation, and maintenance of smart lighting products. The company's product range includes portable outdoor lighting, smart eye protection table lamps, smart Bluetooth audio, campus health and eye protection lighting, and smart early warning systems for forest fire prevention.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality within the Outdoor Gear and Camping Equipment Design category. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create products that excel in areas such as innovative approach, eco-friendly material usage, functionality, aesthetics, ergonomic comfort, durability, portability, weather resistance, and integration of technology. Bronze A' Design Award-winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving entries receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation, ultimately making the world a better place through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

