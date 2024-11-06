First Ever Qatar Boat Show Sets Sail With Enthusiasm And Innovation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The highly anticipated inaugural Qatar Boat Show 2024 kicked off to an incredibly promising start, bringing together marine leaders from around the world.

The first day saw a great turnout in terms of number of visitors, VIPs, and VVIPs from different sectors, which reflects the importance of the Qatar Boat Show as a prominent event in the marine sector.

The visitors had the opportunity to explore various participating marine brands, yachts, and maritime equipment at the waterfront display. The event featured a series of high-profile signing ceremonies.

The Ministry of Transportation proudly witnessed the formalization of key agreements, solidifying partnerships between Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA) and various key partners, including QTerminals and Milaha.

These strategic alliances underscore Qatar's commitment to enhancing its maritime free zones, streamlining logistics, and advancing sustainable growth within the marine transportation sector.

As highlighted, the first day of this event featured local, regional, and international brands, showcasing a diverse range of marine and luxury lifestyle products while highlighting the latest advancements in marine sports, diving, and fishing equipment from leading manufacturers. Welcoming a diverse audience of boat and yacht owners, water sports enthusiasts, captains, sailors, divers, and more, the first-ever Qatar Boat Show showcases the country's growing status as a hub for maritime lifestyle while promising an immersive experience for both visitors and exhibitors alike.

Hosted by Old Doha Port, the first day of the Qatar Boat Show brought attention to the rich and thriving maritime industry in Qatar as well as a full immersion into its marine culture and history. On the opening day, the visitors were captivated by the stunning performance of the military band symphony and the dazzling fireworks show that illuminated the night sky, marking this inaugural maritime event in a truly spectacular fashion.

In a statement, Mohamed Abdulla Al-Mulla, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Qatar Boat Show 2024, said,“We are pleased with the great turnout we witnessed on the first day, which reflects the passion of the public and visitors about the maritime sector and marine sports. This event embodies our commitment to strengthening the maritime industry in the country by organizing one of the key maritime events so that we aspire to be on the main yacht exhibitions calendar in the Middle East. The organization of this event aligns with the strategy set for the port. As we continue to move towards sustainable development, we are committed to employing all the capabilities and infrastructure available in the port to celebrate maritime heritage, promote innovation, and enhance the positioning of the port and the country on the marine tourism map.”

He further added,“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors for their unwavering support, which has made this remarkable boat show possible and we invite all lovers of the sea and marine sports to join us in celebrating our rich maritime heritage, learn about the latest developments in the maritime sector, and enjoy a unique marine experience in the coming days.”

At the Qatar Boat Show 2024, there is something for everyone with a variety of areas for visitors to explore. The Shoreline Display has a magnificent lineup of on-ground boats from the latest leisure boats and sleek speedboats from over 450 marine brands, Al Dar Marine, Doha Craft Marine, and Jassim Ahmed Al Lingawi Trading.

Visitors can also check out the Oceanic Display for impeccable craftsmanship and innovative yachts on the water from Aldhaen Marine, Al Fajer Marine, Gulf Craft, Princess Yachts, Sanlorenzo Yachts, Sunseeker, Cranchi and Sirena Yachts. The Qatar Boat Show also hosts prominent yachting lifestyle brands, including Benetti, Feadship, Oceanco, and Turquoise Yachts.

At the Watersports Area, visitors can watch riveting watersports demonstrations and shows, such as stand-up paddling, kayaking, canoeing, jet skiing, paddle boarding, and the dragon boat show. Additionally, visitors can watch the dancing water fountain and fireworks as well as browse through over 100 brands of watersports and fishing equipment.

For a taste of the marine industry, visitors can tour the exhibitor booths to explore and learn about the latest innovative technology and equipment.

Visitors can also enjoy additional festivities at the Mina District, from a series of exciting and dynamic marine competitions to lively musical performances.

The list only grows longer with an elite supercars parade and roaming horse shows, as well as a group of artists showcasing Qatari culture and local music bands playing.

There are still three days left of the Qatar Boat Show 2024. On the weekdays, the show is from 3-8 PM on the weekends, the show is from 3-9 PM.

For more information about the Qatar Boat Show, visit