Puretalk Donates $50,000 To The Mikeroweworks Foundation In Honor Of Veterans Day And Its Commitment To The American Workforce

Donation to Mike Rowe's foundation helps Veterans gain necessary training for in-demand, skilled trade jobs on American soil

COVINGTON, Ga., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, and in recognition of the service of America's military Veterans, the Veteran-led nationwide cell phone service provider, PureTalk , today announced its donation of $50,000 to the mikeroweWORKS Foundation . The foundation is dedicated to filling the skills gap America is currently facing by providing scholarships and training to acquire skilled jobs to motivated individuals, including our Veterans, to help them find sustainable employment as they transition to civilian life.



PureTalk and its customers remain deeply committed to supporting Veterans in their journey back to civilian life. Since January 2023, PureTalk and their customers contributed nearly 400,000 individual donations to AWP, a non-profit organization that connects Veterans and their families with critical mental health resources in their local communities. Recently, contributions from PureTalk customers in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton have helped drive a 384% increase in donations to AWP.

"No matter how quickly the world changes, the qualities of successful individuals are still the same," said Mike Rowe, best known as the creator and host of the hit TV series Dirty Jobs and founder of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation. "The principles of hard work, determination and respect for others are always in demand and a big part of scholarships. I'm grateful to PureTalk for their generous support of Veterans central to our scholarship program."

On a recent episode of "The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe " podcast, combat Veteran, former Staff Sergeant, and Medal of Honor recipient, Clint Romesha, a PureTalk Brand Ambassador, discussed his experiences in the military and finding work after service, along with his work with

PureTalk and the critical importance of supporting Veterans. Driven by a purpose of patriotism and a commitment to supporting Veterans and their families, PureTalk contributes to organizations that honor and assist those who bravely serve our country. By choosing PureTalk, customers not only receive exceptional wireless service but also make a meaningful impact on the lives of servicemen and women. For more information about how PureTalk supports hard-working Americans, visit

About PureTalk

Veteran-led and founded in 2004, PureTalk is a nationwide cell phone service provider offering unlimited plans starting at $25/month. With customer service in the U.S., support of our military, and a 100% money-back guarantee, PureTalk is focused on delivering the best customer experience and unlimited plans at a fair price, all on the nation's most dependable 5G network. At PureTalk, patriotism drives our purpose. We are committed to supporting our Veterans and their families. We contribute to organizations that honor and assist those who bravely serve our country. By choosing PureTalk, you're not only getting great wireless service but you're also making a meaningful impact on the lives of our servicemen and women. Visit puretalk for additional information.

About mikeroweWORKS

The

mikeroweWORKS

Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that challenges myths and misperceptions about the skilled trades and helps close the skills gap. Through its Work Ethic Scholarship Program and work ethic curriculum, mikeroweWORKS strives to help people get trained for in-demand, skilled jobs and give the next generation of skilled workers a new appreciation for work ethic. Since its inception, it has granted more than $11 million in work ethic scholarships to more than 2,000 recipients, and its work ethic curriculum is currently implemented in more than 50 high schools and colleges nationwide.

