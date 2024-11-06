Premier Aggregates And Ada Sand & Gravel Announce Strategic Merger

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Merger Establishes Largest Independent Aggregates Supplier in Southwestern Idaho

Premier Aggregates ("Premier") and Ada Sand & Gravel

("Ada") today announced that they have combined their respective businesses to create Premier Aggregates Holdings, LLC, now the largest independent supplier of and landscape aggregates in southwest Idaho. This strategic partnership reinforces both companies' commitment to a customer-focused, aggregates-led growth strategy focused on one of the fastest-growing regions in the Intermountain West.



"This is a great day for Premier and Ada", said Lane Buchert, Chief Executive Officer of Premier. "We're thrilled to bring these two organizations together.

By combining our complementary strengths and shared values, we are creating a stronger company that's even better positioned to serve our customers and create more opportunities for our team members."

Premier Aggregates and Ada Sand & Gravel merge to form the largest independent aggregates supplier in SW Idaho.

Construction aggregates are a basic building material essential to the growth of our communities and the economy.

With southwestern Idaho continuing to experience rapid growth-among the highest in the nation-the demand for high-quality aggregates has increased significantly.

With long-life, permitted aggregate resources across more than a dozen pits and quarries, the combined company is well-positioned to meet any customer or project requirements-regardless of location, scope, or product specification.

"We have tremendous respect for Ada and its employees," said Evan Buchert, Chief Operating Officer of Premier.

"In addition to exceptional service, we have long admired Ada's ability to consistently supply high-quality aggregates to their customers."

All employees of Premier and Ada will be retained, and employees from both companies will step into leadership roles in the new organization. Lane Buchert will be Chief Executive Officer and Evan Buchert will take on the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Ada Sand & Gravel's General Manager, Jack Williams, will continue overseeing the Pleasant Valley operations serving the greater Boise market.

"The Premier team brings an impressive growth-oriented mind set," said Bob Dean and Brian Smith of Gemstone Capital LLC, majority owner of Ada. "Premier's focus on resource development, company culture, and safety makes Premier the ideal partner for Ada Sand & Gravel."

The ownership groups of Premier and Ada contributed their respective interests in each company to establish Premier Aggregates Holdings, LLC.

Parsons Behle & Latimer acted as legal counsel to Premier and Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP acted as legal counsel to Ada.

Premier Aggregates

Founded in 2011 as a transportation and logistics company, Premier Aggregates has become one of southwest Idaho's leading suppliers of aggregate materials, including its well-known Black & TanTM landscape rock.

With a footprint that stretches across southern Idaho, Premier's primary goal is to prosper as a team and become the leading aggregate supplier in the markets it serves.

Ada Sand & Gravel

Based in Boise, Idaho, Ada Sand & Gravel has been a trusted supplier of construction aggregates since 1961.

After being acquired in 2019 by an affiliate of Gemstone Capital LLC and Greybull Stewardship LP, Ada is well-positioned for long-term success, supported by blue-chip customers and substantial, long-life aggregate reserves in the Boise metro area.

Greybull Stewardship

Greybull Stewardship is a private investment firm supporting established, small businesses, in the pre-middle market, on their way to scalable, and sustainable success. With decades of operational experience and financial acumen, their team of multi-disciplinary operators provides a suite of tailored resources and strategic guidance extending beyond just capital. Greybull proudly cultivates partnerships with motivated entrepreneurs to realize their full potential and confidently navigate the complexities of expansion. Founded in 2010, Greybull is headquartered in Jackson, Wyoming, with team members located throughout the U.S. to effectively support the firm's investments. To learn more about Greybull, visit .



Contacts:

Evan Buchert

Premier Aggregates

[email protected]

(208) 901-8189

Bob Dean

Gemstone Capital LLC

[email protected]

(208) 854-8800

