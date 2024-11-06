Mary Dermcare LLC Announces Cutting Edge Skin Rejuvenation Services And An Open House Event On November 13

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Our Open House will showcase these state-of-the-art technologies and will allow our team to tailor treatments to each patient's unique needs, ensuring optimal outcomes” - Dr. NunezNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mary Dermcare LLC, a leading provider of advanced aesthetic treatments, is thrilled to announce the addition of innovative Rohrer skin rejuvenation devices to its comprehensive range of services. To celebrate this expansion, the practice will host an Open House event on November 13 from 3pm to 8pm at their practice located at 390 5th Ave Manhattan, #912. Mary Dermcare and their expert team are led by Dr. Mary Jane Nunez Gonzales, PhD, BCDNM, LE, Founder and Advanced Aesthetic Provider and Dr. Elaine Suderio, DNP-BC, FNP, Medical Aesthetic Provider.



This one-day event will feature exclusive offers, a celebration of holistic health, and a full range of aesthetic and medical services. all designed to help you feel and look your absolute best. The Pixel8 RF Micro-needling and Spectrum laser, both renowned for their effectiveness and safety, will be the centerpieces of the event.



These innovative devices offer a wide range of benefits, including:

.Pixel8 RF Microneedling: Reduces fine lines, wrinkles and acne scars, improves skin texture and uneven skin tone, and promotes collagen production.

.Spectrum Laser: Treats hyperpigmentation, sun damage, spider veins and offers skin resurfacing and laser hair removal.



To commemorate this special occasion, Mary Dermcare is offering exclusive discounts on various treatments, including:

.30% off Pixel8 RFMN 3 treatment package

.30% off 6-package Laser Hair Removal

.30% off Bespoke Facial Services

Plus, enjoy $25 specials on targeted laser hair removal areas



“We were impressed by the precision and versatility of the Rohrer Pixel8 and Spectrum devices. These state-of-the-art technologies will allow our team to tailor treatments to each patient's unique needs, ensuring optimal outcomes” said Dr. Nunez .“We decided the best way to celebrate and showcase these new treatments and devices was to host an Open House.”



Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the benefits of these advanced treatment options and to schedule consultations with Mary Dermcare's experienced team.



In addition to the new devices, Mary Dermcare will also be expanding its services to include a broader range of holistic healthcare options. This includes the addition of a chiropractor, physical therapist, podiatrist, and more.



About Mary Dermcare LLC

Mary Dermcare LLC is committed to providing the highest quality aesthetic treatments in a welcoming and professional environment.

Mary Dermcare combines advanced aesthetics with holistic skin care to help clients achieve their natural beauty through gentle, effective treatments. Mary Dermcare clients embrace our philosophy that honors individuality, uplifts spirit and nurtures beauty combining effective care, commitment, and inner harmony.



To register for the event and for more information on everything Mary Dermcare has to offer, please visit

Bianca Magbujos

Mary Dermcare LLC

+1 646-348-0360

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.