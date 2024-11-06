(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sprouts, Harmons, The Save Mart Companies, and Rosauers upgrade to Instacart's end-to-end platform, joining more than 600 grocers boosting growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART ), the leading grocery company in North America, today announced that Sprouts, Harmons, The Save Mart Companies and Rosauers are enhancing their digital presence with Instacart Storefront Pro . Storefront Pro, an advanced solution custom-designed for grocers of all sizes, offers premium features and extensive customization options to grow retailers' online businesses. These retailers are among over 600 retail banners leveraging Instacart's e-commerce solutions.

Instacart Storefront Pro Empowers Grocers to Optimize Online Sales

Storefront Pro is an easy and affordable way for grocers to get online and add e-commerce to their websites. Harmons has adopted the latest version of Storefront Pro for the first time while Sprouts has upgraded to the latest version of Storefront Pro. Additionally, The Save Mart Companies has launched Storefront Pro, upgrading from Storefront.

"Retailers are increasingly recognizing the value of our advanced e-commerce solutions," said Alice Luong, Director, E-commerce & Retail Media at Instacart. "Storefront Pro offers end-to-end control, from discovery through weekly ad integration and personalized recommendations, to seamless checkout with loyalty programs, and even fulfillment and customer care. This comprehensive approach allows retailers to create cohesive, branded experiences that truly resonate with customers. We're continuing to see retailers benefit from these enhanced online experiences and further connect with their customers."

Customizable storefront design with flexible merchandising layouts across surfaces

Native inspirational tools including weekly ad, recipes & shoppable content pages

Enhanced product discovery through advanced search and filtering

AI-powered personalized product recommendations & substitutions

Access to Carrot Ads platform, enabling retailers to create retail media networks and unlock new revenue streams

Self-serve marketing tools for targeted promotional campaigns

Seamless integration with third-party coupons and loyalty programs

Comprehensive analytics for data-driven decision making

Versatile fulfillment options for delivery and pickup including labor Dedicated support from Instacart's expert team

To learn more about Instacart Storefront Pro, visit: .

Hear more from grocers using Instacart's Storefront Pro to power their e-commerce experience:

"Instacart's Storefront has been crucial in growing our digital presence," said Tamara Pattison, Chief Digital Officer at The Save Mart Companies. "We're excited to elevate our online offering with Storefront Pro. Its advanced features will help us create a more engaging, brand-aligned experience for our customers. We've already implemented features allowing customers to buy local products, get cashback rewards, and order ahead via Foodstorm. These capabilities are further strengthening our digital growth and community service."

"We're looking forward to upgrading our digital commerce platform with Instacart's Storefront Pro," said Marti Sunderlin, Rosauers' Chief Marketing Officer. "Storefront Pro will allow us to grow and monetize our digital presence with features that are offered, like the ability to build a customizable homepage and merchandising layouts, a fully branded mobile app to support customers in-store and at-home, and access to Carrot Ads to support our retailer media network."

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit , and to start shopping, visit .

Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart

