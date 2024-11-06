Arab League Reaffirm Support For Sudan Sovereignty

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Aboul-Gheit, reaffirmed the League's support for Sudan's and territorial unity, while rejecting any interference in its internal affairs

Aboul-Gheit made this statement on Wednesday during a meeting with Sudan's newly appointed Foreign Minister, Ali Al-Sharif. He congratulated Al-Sharif on his new role and wished him success in his mission.

According to the statement, Aboul-Gheit praised the Sudanese government's efforts to facilitate the access of humanitarian and relief aid to alleviate the suffering of the people of Sudan.

Aboul-Gheit accepted the invitation extended by Al-Sharif for an official visit to Sudan. (end)

