Arab League Reaffirm Support For Sudan Sovereignty
11/6/2024 9:08:59 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
CAIRO, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Aboul-Gheit, reaffirmed the League's support for Sudan's Sovereignty and territorial unity, while rejecting any interference in its internal affairs
Aboul-Gheit made this statement on Wednesday during a meeting with Sudan's newly appointed Foreign Minister, Ali Al-Sharif. He congratulated Al-Sharif on his new role and wished him success in his mission.
According to the statement, Aboul-Gheit praised the Sudanese government's efforts to facilitate the access of humanitarian and relief aid to alleviate the suffering of the people of Sudan.
Aboul-Gheit accepted the invitation extended by Al-Sharif for an official visit to Sudan. (end)
