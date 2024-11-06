King Congratulates Trump On Election Win
11/6/2024 11:09:01 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah has congratulated Donald trump on his win in the US presidential election.
The King wrote on X platform: "Warmest congratulations to President Donald Trump on winning the US presidential election. Looking forward to working with you again to bolster Jordan's longstanding partnership with the United States, in service of regional and global peace and stability for all."
