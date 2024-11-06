Homebase Medical Achieves HITRUST I1 Certification To Manage Data Protection And Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Homebase Medical , a leading provider of virtual and in-home chronic care management and wellness services for older adults, is proud to announce the achievement of certified status by HITRUST for the company's Microsoft® Office 365TM platform. This certification highlights Homebase Medical's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security, privacy, and compliance in the protection of sensitive information.HITRUST i1 Certification demonstrates that the Homebase clinical and business operations teams are leveraging a set of curated controls to protect against current and emerging threats. The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment and Certification helps organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.In an era of increasing digital reliance and cyber threats, the security of patient information is paramount. Homebase Medical prioritizes state-of-the-art security protocols and adherence to rigorous privacy standards, ensuring that patients and their data are protected at all times. By achieving HITRUST i1 certification, Homebase Medical demonstrates its commitment to practicing strong cybersecurity to minimize information security risk and protect the company's organization and partners.Sara Crate, CEO of Homebase Medical, said,“Achieving HITRUST i1 certification is a significant milestone for us. It not only reflects our commitment to delivering personalized, high-quality care but also our dedication to ensuring the safety and security of patient data. We take pride in protecting the trust placed in us by our clients and their loved ones.”About Homebase MedicalHomebase Medical, founded by the SCAN Group , is a leading provider of virtual and in-home chronic care management and HEDIS gap closure services on a personalized, one-on-one basis, for people who need it most in the place where they feel confident, secure, and comfortable. Dedicated to improving patient care through cutting-edge technology and compassionate service, Homebase Medical continues to set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry by delivering solutions that ensure quality, security, and efficiency. For more information, visit and follow Homebase on LinkedIn.

