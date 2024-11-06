Technology helps drive booming sales in real estate

(MENAFNEditorial) Technology helps drive booming sales in



• Cloud-based Omni-Channel Contact Centre facilitates better customer-agent interaction and engagement.

• Data-driven analytics provide valuable insights into market trends, enabling agents to identify potential opportunities and optimize sales strategies.



Dubai, UAE – 6 November, 2024: With the UAE’s real estate sector continuing to experience strong market demand, technology has played a vital role in enabling real estate brokers and agents to provide an exceptional buyer experience and facilitate the completion of crucial deals with both local and international investors.



By leveraging the enormous benefits of a cloud-based omni-channel contact center that features advanced communication tools and AI-powered chatbots, real estate agents can provide personalized and automated customer communication support, resulting in enhanced customer engagement and improved sales performance.



“CRM tools centralize customer data, enabling agents to track interactions, manage leads effectively, and tailor their approach to individual clients,” explains Sabah Corm, Marketing and Innovations Director of IT Max Global, a leading service provider in the IT sector. “Additionally, AI-driven analytics offer valuable insights into market trends, allowing agents to identify potential opportunities and optimize their sales strategies.”



“By partnering with a capable technology service provider that can combine the benefits of an omni-channel contact center, a CRM tool, and AI into one integrated solution, organizations can streamline operations and impact both the user and customer experience while adapting to the fast-changing pace of real estate market trends,” Sabah adds.



Key Benefits of Using Integrated Technologies in the Real Estate Sector



1. Enhanced Agent Productivity

Dialing modes, AI-powered features, and automated tasks increase talk time and significantly improve sales performance.

2. Omni-channel Communication

The concurrent agent model enables agents to handle multiple communication channels simultaneously, improving response times and customer satisfaction.

3. Real-time Information

AI-powered tools provide agents with accurate property information in real-time during calls, enhancing customer engagement.

4. Seamless CRM Integration and Centralized Data Management

Integrating with CRM solutions offers agents a unified interface for dialing and accessing customer interactions, improving data accessibility and efficiency.

5. Enhanced Lead Management

CRM tools provide a centralized platform for tracking and nurturing leads. Personalized communication and targeted marketing campaigns improve conversion rates.

6. Tailored Recommendations

Tracking client history and interactions allows agents to offer personalized recommendations based on individual preferences and needs.

7. Data-Driven Insights

AI analytics provide valuable insights into market trends, enabling agents to identify potential opportunities and optimize their sales strategies.

8. Scalability

Cloud-based solutions offer flexibility to scale operations as needed to meet changing business demands.



By leveraging the combined power of these technologies, real estate companies can achieve significant improvements in both business performance and customer satisfaction.



