Dubai Ride 2024: Discover the city’s iconic landmarks on two wheels with exciting route options for all

Following last year's grand turnout of over 35,000 participants, this edition promises to be bigger and better than ever. Tour through Dubai’s most iconic landmarks on traffic-free roads as Sheikh Zayed Road once again transforms into a giant cycle track for the fifth edition of one of the most highly anticipated events on the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) calendar. Whether you’re riding for fun or seeking a thrilling new challenge, Dubai Ride will offer two distinct routes, plus the brand-new Dubai Ride Speed Laps.



Supported by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Emaar, Dubai Ride includes a family-friendly 4km Downtown route through Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard. This relaxed and scenic route will start at 6:15 AM from Dubai Mall and will take cyclists past Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa. If you're an experienced cyclist looking for a more demanding route, choose the exciting 12km course along Sheikh Zayed Road and pedal past Burj Khalifa, Museum of the Future, and Dubai Canal. Additionally, starting at 6:15 AM, the course stretches from Dubai World Trade Centre to Safa Park and starts from five convenient locations: Museum of the Future (MOTF), Al Satwa, the Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay, and the Lower Financial Centre. If you want to test your speed or simply want to enjoy a high-energy ride before the main event, Dubai Ride Speed Laps is the perfect opportunity to push your limits and take on an unforgettable cycling challenge. Taking place from 5 AM to 6 AM, this thrilling new addition for 2024 will offer you the unique opportunity to cycle along the Sheikh Zayed Road route at an average pace of 30km/h. Open to experienced riders over 21 years old, this exhilarating lap is perfect for those looking to push their limits. To join, you need to maintain the average speed of 30km/h and ride a bike capable of sustaining this pace, have peloton riding experience, and follow the instructions of the Dubai Ride Marshals. Once complete, you can join family and friends for the main event.



To ensure every participant has a smooth ride, Decathlon will be providing repair stations during the event where riders can stop by for quick fixes if needed. Additionally, Decathlon is offering free bike repairs to anyone registered for the Dubai Ride at any of its Dubai stores until early November.



No matter which route you choose, this event promises stunning cityscapes and thrilling memories that will last a lifetime. Registration for both Dubai Ride and Dubai Speed Laps is separate. Sign up for free now at and secure your place for an epic cycling adventure with family, friends, and fellow enthusiasts. Once you’ve registered, you will receive a QR code, which is needed to collect your event bib. Bib collection will be open at the all-new Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village until Saturday, 9 November. Participants can pass by anytime between 4 PM to 11 PM on Mondays to Thursdays, from 4 PM to midnight on Fridays, or from 8 AM to midnight on weekends. Remember, you’ll need your bib to join the ride and be sure to bring your own bike, helmet, and water bottle for a safe and enjoyable experience.



Dubai Ride 2024 is presented by DP World, with support from Association Partners The Brain & Performance Centre – a DP World Company, Decathlon, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), talabat, and Emaar; Official Partners Dubai Chambers, Emirates, and Mai Dubai; and Government Partners the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Police, and Events Security Committee.







