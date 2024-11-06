Violent Clash Halts Bajaur Cricket Final, Leaves One Dead And DSP Injured

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A fierce clash during the final match of a at Bajaur Sports Complex resulted in one fatality and injuries to three others, including a DSP. The were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to sources, the altercation erupted when the third umpire declared a player from 'Qaidi' (prisoner) Number 804, a team owned by former MNA Gul Zafar Khan Baghi, out.



The decision sparked a confrontation between the teams, transforming the stadium into a chaotic scene and forcing the match to be suspended.