Violent Clash Halts Bajaur Cricket Final, Leaves One Dead And DSP Injured

Violent Clash Halts Bajaur Cricket Final, Leaves One Dead And DSP Injured


11/6/2024 7:33:31 AM

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A fierce clash during the final match of a cricket tournament at Bajaur Sports Complex resulted in one fatality and injuries to three others, including a DSP. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to sources, the altercation erupted when the third umpire declared a player from 'Qaidi' (prisoner) Number 804, a team owned by former MNA Gul Zafar Khan Baghi, out.

The decision sparked a confrontation between the teams, transforming the stadium into a chaotic scene and forcing the match to be suspended.

Tribal News Network

