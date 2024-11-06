Workers Protest At Torkham Border Against Afghan Authorities' Travel Restrictions

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Laborers staged a protest in front of the NADRA Passport Office at the Torkham Border, decrying the Afghan authorities' refusal to allow them entry into Afghanistan despite holding valid passports and visas. The demonstrators voiced their frustration, calling the restriction unjust.

Also Read: Five Security Personnel in Ambush on Convoy Near Lakki Marwat

Protesters urged top officials from both nations to grant special concessions for laborers working at the Torkham Border, requesting permission for easy and unrestricted movement between the two sides.