Mortar Shell Explosion In Tirah Valley Leaves One Student Dead, Five Injured

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a tragic incident in Khyber District's remote Tirah Valley, a mortar shell explosion claimed the life of a student from Primary School Hashim Khan Kaly, Bar Qamberkhel, and left five others severely injured.

According to sources, the children were returning home after school in the Bar Qamberkhel area of Tirah Maidan when an unidentified mortar shell landed near them at Bhutan Sharif and exploded. Six students sustained serious injuries in the blast.



Residents immediately rushed to assist and transported the to the hospital, but one child, identified as Abidullah, succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Efforts are currently underway to transfer the critically injured students to a hospital in Peshawar for further treatment.

It is noteworthy that in an earlier incident in the Pir Mela area, a suspected drone attack left 14 children seriously wounded from gunfire.