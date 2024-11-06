(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zoniqx's TPaaS Accelerates Global Asset Tokenization with Hedera's Unmatched Capabilities

Zoniqx, a global leader in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, is proud to announce the continued success of its Tokenization as a Service (TPaaS).

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zoniqx , a global leader in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, is proud to announce the continued success of its Tokenization Platform as a Service (TPaaS ). This comprehensive platform enables seamless creation, issuance, and management of compliant security tokens worldwide, unlocking value from traditionally illiquid assets and democratizing access to high-value investments through fractional ownership.By leveraging the scalability and security of the Hedera network, Zoniqx has established a robust foundation for transforming how assets are owned, traded, and managed. The platform processes over 300 transactions per month and currently manages billions in tokenized assets, tapping into a $16 trillion tokenization opportunity.Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization: The Zoniqx Origin StoryPrasanth Kalangi and Sanjeev Birari founded Zoniqx with the goal of overcoming the limitations of conventional asset ownership. Their goal was to address the high barriers to entry for investors seeking to participate in valuable asset classes, which have historically been reserved for institutional investors or high-net-worth individuals.Zoniqx's founders recognized that fractionalizing assets and representing them as digital tokens would enable easier ownership, allowing a broader range of investors to access assets like real estate, private equity, and green energy projects. By harnessing the power of distributed ledger technology (DLT), Zoniqx provides transparency, security, and efficiency, making investments more liquid and accessible.The Evolution of TPaaS and DyCIST ProtocolAt the core of Zoniqx's tokenization efforts is its proprietary Dynamic Compliant Interoperable Security Token (DyCIST) protocol, which simplifies the tokenization process while ensuring regulatory compliance across various jurisdictions. DyCIST offers seamless cross-chain interoperability, allowing tokenized assets to be traded across multiple exchanges and platforms. It also enhances KYC/KYB processes through reusable on-chain IDs, providing issuers with a streamlined user experience.Zoniqx's TPaaS platform is designed to integrate with a variety of DLT networks, both EVM and non-EVM compatible, making it chain-agnostic and highly flexible for issuers. This enables clients to select the most suitable DLT for their tokenization needs while abstracting away the technical complexities, making adoption easier for organizations at any level of familiarity with distributed ledger technologies.Go-to-Market Success: Tokenizing Real EstateZoniqx's first major success came in 2020, when it tokenized a $50 million rental property portfolio for a San Francisco-based real estate investment group. By fractionalizing the ownership of the properties, Zoniqx allowed individual investors to participate with as little as $10,000, opening the door to a broader pool of investors. The tokenized assets were also tradable on secondary markets, giving investors more flexibility in managing their holdings.This tokenization project significantly enhanced the liquidity of the real estate portfolio and streamlined asset management processes, providing the group with opportunities to raise additional capital for future acquisitions. Zoniqx's TPaaS played a pivotal role in making this project a success by delivering the infrastructure necessary for secure, compliant tokenization and trading.Why Zoniqx Chose the Hedera NetworkTechnical and commercial considerations both played a role in Zoniqx's decision to build its platform on the Hedera network. Hedera's high throughput, low transaction fees, and bank-grade security align perfectly with Zoniqx's need for a scalable, cost-effective tokenization solution. From a business perspective, Hedera's enterprise-grade governance structure, with members from across multiple industries, provides access to a network of innovative partners.Zoniqx's Founder and CEO, Prasanth Kalangi shares that“Zoniqx's multi-asset tokenization solutions on Hedera, with its carbon-negative commitment, low and predictable fees, and focus on regulatory compliance, make it the perfect choice for all types of Real-World Asset (RWA) projects.”"The Hedera network is fundamental to our vision at Zoniqx. Its unparalleled speed, security, and regulatory-friendly approach perfectly align with our needs in tokenizing real-world assets," said Sanjeev Birari, Co-Founder and CBO of Zoniqx.Additionally, Hedera's strong focus on sustainability and ESG initiatives complements Zoniqx's work on tokenizing carbon credits and green energy projects. With Hedera, Zoniqx is able to develop secure and compliant tokenization solutions that align with global financial regulations while also supporting the company's sustainability goals."Hedera's high performance, low fees, and governance model provide the ideal environment for Zoniqx's Tokenization Platform as a Service (TPaaS)," said Sabrina Tachdjian, Head of Fintech & Payments at The HBAR Foundation. "Zoniqx's ability to tokenize real-world assets at scale, combined with their focus on regulatory compliance and seamless integration across multiple networks, aligns well with our tokenization strategy. We are excited to partner with Zoniqx to accelerate the adoption of tokenization, helping industries unlock liquidity and new investment opportunities worldwide."Expanding Global Reach and ImpactZoniqx is poised to expand its platform globally, with projects launching in Germany under BaFin regulations, as well as in London and Dubai, further strengthening its established presence in the US market. The company is also venturing into ESG-focused tokenization, particularly in carbon credits and green energy. A flagship project in development is the tokenization of a $1.5 billion private equity global green energy AI data center fund, in partnership with Hedera.Moreover, Zoniqx is driving the adoption of SecureConnect, a proprietary connector designed to bridge the gap between token issuers and investors, thereby enhancing liquidity in the tokenized asset market.What's Next for Zoniqx?Zoniqx is positioning itself to become a leader in real-world asset tokenization. Through its strong partnerships with financial firms like PwC and Deloitte, the company is accelerating adoption of tokenization across traditional finance sectors. These partnerships offer clients the opportunity to leverage Zoniqx's comprehensive tokenization solutions, bringing new levels of efficiency and accessibility to asset ownership and management.With ongoing projects and a strong technological foundation in place, Zoniqx is at the forefront of revolutionizing the future of asset management through tokenization.About the HBAR FoundationThe HBAR Foundation supports the creation of Web3 communities built on the Hedera network, by empowering and funding the builders developing these communities. The Foundation's six funds - focused on the Crypto Economy, Metaverse, Sustainability, Fintech, Privacy, and Female Founders - each support communities within those areas, and the interconnectedness enables applications to participate as part of a larger ecosystem.More information about this strategic initiative can be found at resources/zoniqxs-tpaas-accelerates-global-asset-tokenization-with-hederas-unmatched-capabilities .

