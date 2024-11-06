5 people die in Panama due to heavy rains

(MENAFN) Heavy rains brought on by a recent tropical depression have resulted in at least five fatalities in Panama, including two minors, according to local reports on Tuesday. The National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) confirmed that four of the victims drowned, while the fifth person lost their life in a landslide caused by the intense rainfall.



The storm, initially classified as a tropical depression, intensified on Monday and was upgraded by the National Hurricane Center to Tropical Storm Rafael. The storm's winds surpassed 63 kilometers per hour as it moved north of Panama. The severe weather conditions have caused widespread disruption, with authorities responding to the aftermath of flooding and landslides.



In light of the continuing adverse weather conditions, Panama's Education Ministry announced the suspension of classes nationwide on Wednesday. This closure applies to both public and private schools, as authorities assess the situation and prioritize safety. The storm’s impact has also led to increased efforts by emergency services to assist those affected by the severe weather.



As the storm continues to affect the region, authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and prepared for further heavy rains and possible flooding. The death toll may rise as search and rescue operations continue in the areas most impacted by the tropical storm.

