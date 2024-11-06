Trump gets closer to election triumph

(MENAFN) Donald is currently the frontrunner in the race for the U.S. presidency, with and outlets predicting that he is likely to win against Kamala Harris. Trump is leading in several critical swing states, according to projections from multiple polls and news organizations. The New York Times estimates his chances of victory at over 95%, with the former president being declared the likely winner in key states such as North Carolina and Georgia. Additionally, Trump is leading in five other swing states: Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.



Trump is expected to address his supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida, while the Harris campaign has announced that she will not be speaking at Howard University. However, a senior campaign aide told CNN that Harris is still "very likely" to deliver remarks in Washington, D.C.



Harris entered the race late, securing the Democratic nomination after Joe Biden dropped out in July following a poor debate performance against Trump, where he appeared disoriented and struggled to complete his sentences.



The outcome of the U.S. presidential election depends on the Electoral College system, meaning that a candidate can win the election without winning the popular vote. To win the presidency, either Trump or Harris must secure 270 of the 538 electoral votes, with each state allocated votes based on its number of senators and representatives in Congress.

