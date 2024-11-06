Trump Announces Win In US Presidential Election, Harris Yet To Concede

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Presidential Candidate Donald announced on Wednesday his victory in the US Presidential election following his win in key battleground state Pennsylvania, a swing state.

Democrat candidate Kamala Harris's campaign canceled a speech at her headquarters in Washington D.C. due to the numbers coming, which showed Trump ahead in the Electoral College votes.

A candidate needs 270 votes to win the Electoral College thus becoming a president providing one of the candidates concedes. (end)

