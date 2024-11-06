Trump Announces Win In US Presidential Election, Harris Yet To Concede
11/6/2024 5:10:13 AM
NEW YORK, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Republican Presidential Candidate Donald trump announced on Wednesday his victory in the US Presidential election following his win in key battleground state Pennsylvania, a swing state.
Democrat candidate Kamala Harris's campaign canceled a speech at her headquarters in Washington D.C. due to the numbers coming, which showed Trump ahead in the Electoral College votes.
A candidate needs 270 votes to win the Electoral College thus becoming a president providing one of the candidates concedes. (end)
