(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="FORESTAR Brokerage Co., Ltd. Presented with Corporate Excellence and Inspirational Brand Awards at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Taiwan" data-link=" Brokerage Co., Ltd. Presented with Corporate Excellence and Inspirational Brand Awards at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Taiwan" class="whatsapp">Shar SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2023 - The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 is pleased to honor Taiwan's outstanding business leaders and enterprises who have played instrumental roles in spearheading Asia's resurgence on the global stage. Presented by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The APEA aims to congregate exemplary business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

FORESTAR Brokerage Co., Ltd. (FORESTAR Brokerage) is among the award recipients under the Corporate Excellence and Inspirational Brand categories in the Financial Services industry. Founded in 2007 by President Dominick Liang and Chairman Liao Hsueh-Mao, brings together a team of outstanding industry veterans. FORESTAR Brokerage is dedicated to creating a sustainable life insurance platform where everyone can achieve their insurance goals and, together, convey the value of insurance.

For its Corporate Excellence Award, the company has noted 3 areas of success: personnel training, annual growth, and customer service.

FORESTAR Brokerage places great importance on the training of its personnel. The FORESTAR University was established to provide comprehensive training through a systematic curriculum structure comprising five colleges and three research institutes, catering to colleagues of different ranks.

Despite the Taiwanese economy being impacted by Covid-19, FORESTAR Brokerage's business revenue has seen substantial annual growth. In fact, the company experienced a growth rate of 12.08% in 2022 which is the result of its commitment to education and training. Furthermore, FORESTAR Brokerage is dedicated to offering customers a comprehensive selection of insurance products and serving as the best bridge between insurance companies and clients. Currently, it represents 32 major life and property insurance companies. It strives to find the right products, tailor insurance plans to each customer's needs, and leverage the strengths of each insurance product.

For its Inspirational Brand Award, FORESTAR Brokerage has won consumer trust with high professionalism and warm-hearted service, building a strong brand reputation and maintaining high growth rates in performance every year. In the first half of 2023, the company achieved its First Year Commission which grew by approximately 75% compared to the same period last year, and a 22% growth in the quantity of new policies.

Professionalism, integrity, and responsibility are the core values of FORESTAR Brokerage, which form the cornerstone of its success. With 17 years of company history, FORESTAR Brokerage has consistently maintained its commitment to excellence and innovation, adapting flexibly to the rapidly changing financial environment.

FORESTAR Brokerage has, thus far, collaborated with 32 life insurance companies, representing a vast array of insurance products, with up to a thousand different coverage combinations. This enables the company to stand on the side of its customers with objectivity and fairness, selecting reputable insurance companies and products that suit their needs.

The company also established the 'Five Colleges and Three Research Institutes'. This system delivers professional knowledge systematically, inviting industry experts to cover topics ranging from insurance marketing to in-depth analysis and planning. This foundation equips the company's business partners with insurance expertise and sales skills, propelling them toward becoming well-rounded professionals. Even in the midst of a volatile financial environment, it allows FORESTAR Brokerage to fulfill the function of risk transfer effectively.

The success of FORESTAR Brokerage lies not only in providing a livelihood for all colleagues within the company but, more importantly, in enabling each individual to flourish. As a role model in the industry, FORESTAR Brokerage tailors insurance solutions to meet the specific needs of its customers. In the future, it will continue to uphold the spirit of proactive innovation and sincere service, crafting each insurance policy with care to realize the true value of risk transfer for its customers.

Hashtag: #EnterpriseAsia

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit for more information.



About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit



.



Enterprise Asia