Technical Textiles Market Report 2024, With Profiles Of Key Players Toray Industries, Asahi Kasei, Freudenberg, Dupont And Berry Global

The global for technical textiles is expected to grow from $213.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $284 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029. Asia-Pacific accounted for 37.5% of the market in 2023.

The Asia-Pacific market for technical textiles is expected to grow from $81.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $115 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029. The European market for technical textiles is expected to grow from $57.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $79 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This report includes details about various forms of technical textile material, manufacturing processes, types of material, and end-use industries for technical textiles. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The report contains comprehensive information regarding technical textiles and users thereof.

Market Drivers/Opportunities



Innovation and technological advances

Rising demand for technical textiles from meditech Strategic partnerships and collaborations

Market Restraints/Challenges



High costs

Technical barriers

Regulatory burden on producers Intense competition

ESG Trends

ESG development in the technical textiles industry is concentrated on sustainable manufacturing processes, waste management, GHG emissions reduction, energy conservation, and recycling management.

Emerging Technologies



Evolution of Phase Change Material (PCM) Integrated Textiles

Smart textiles and E-textiles Robotics and automation

Leading Companies in the Technical Textiles Market include:



Toray Industries Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Freudenberg Group

DuPont Berry Global Inc.

The global technical textiles market is segmented into the following categories:



Form of material (woven, nonwoven, knitted, and others)

Type of material (synthetic polymers, natural fibers, mineral fibers, metal fibers, regenerated fibers, and others)

Manufacturing process (3D weaving, 3D knitting, thermo-forming, and others)

End-use (mobiltech, indutech, packtech, sportech, hometech, clothtech, buildtech, meditech, protech, agrotech, oekotech, and geotech) Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa)

The report includes:



136 data tables and 47 additional tables

An up-to-date overview of the global markets for technical textiles within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2028, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation of the current market size and prospects for revenue growth, accompanied by a market share analysis by type of material, form of material, manufacturing process, end-use industry and geographical region

A look at the key growth drivers and constraints that will shape the market for technical textiles over the period of 2024-2029

Insight into the industry value chain analysis and the intermediaries involved, with emphasis on manufacturers and producers of industrial raw materials, converters (producers of end-products), and end markets

Identification of the fastest-growing applications and technologies, and a review of the trends that have led to a surge in demand for technical textiles

A discussion of the ESG challenges and ESG practices of the makers of technical textiles

Assessment of the vendor landscape, including, their market shares, product portfolios and financial overviews

Update on recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A), expansions into new markets, collaborations, investments and divestments Profiles of the leading market vendors, including Toray Industries Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Freudenberg Group, DuPont, and Berry Global Inc.

Key Attributes:

