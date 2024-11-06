|
O'KEY Group S.A.
O`KEY GROUP REPORTS OPERATING RESULTS FOR Q3 2024
06-Nov-2024 / 07:45 CET/CEST
Press release
6 November 2024
O`KEY GROUP REPORTS OPERATING RESULTS FOR Q3
2024
O`KEY Group S.A. (AIX, MOEX: OKEY, the“Group” or the“Company”), one of Russia's leading food retailers, has announced its unaudited operating results for the third quarter (Q3) and the nine months (9M) of 2024.
Q3
2024 operating highlights
Group net retail revenue[1] increased by 4.4% YoY to RUB
51.0
bn, driven mainly by LFL revenue growth of both O'KEY hypermarkets and DA!
discounters.
O`KEY hypermarkets' net retail revenue grew by 1.0% YoY to RUB
33.3
bn on the back of a 1.0% increase in LFL revenue.
DA! discounters' net retail revenue went up 11.5% YoY to RUB
17.7
bn, led by a 7.8% increase in LFL revenue and the selling space growth.
DA! discounters' share in the Group's net retail revenue amounted to 34.7%.
9M 2024 operating highlights[2]
Group net retail revenue rose by 5.6% YoY to RUB
155.6
bn.
O`KEY
hypermarkets' net retail revenue was up by 1.6%
YoY to RUB 102.7
bn, led by a 2.1% increase in LFL revenue.
DA! discounters' net retail revenue grew by 14.3% YoY to RUB
52.9
bn, driven by a 7.2% LFL revenue growth and the chain's expansion.
Key events in Q3
2024
In August, the Group completed the process of changing its depositary for the global depositary receipts (GDR) programs and appointed RCS Group as a new depositary effective from August 12, 2024.
href="#_ftnref1" style="text-decoration:none">[1 Hereinafter the net retail revenue, LFL net retail revenue, and online revenue metrics are provided net of VAT.
[2] Hereinafter the net retail revenue and LFL net retail revenue for 9M
2024 vs 9M
2023 is not adjusted for a leap-year effect, i.e. there was an additional trading day in February 2024 compared to February 2023.
Operating review
Group Net Retail Revenue in
Q3 and 9M
2024
|
Net Retail Revenue, RUB mln (excl. VAT)
|
Q3
2024
|
Q3
2023
|
YoY, %
|
9M
2024
|
9M
2023
|
YoY, %
|
O`KEY Group
|
51,009
|
48,849
|
4.4%
|
155,576
|
147,312
|
5.6%
|
O`KEY hypermarkets
|
33,287
|
32,960
|
1.0%
|
102,670
|
101,013
|
1.6%
|
DA! discounters
|
17,722
|
15,889
|
11.5%
|
52,907
|
46,298
|
14.3%
Group Net Retail Revenue Monthly Dynamics in
Q3 2024
|
|
July
|
Aug
|
Sept
|
Q3
2024
|
9M
2024
|
Net retail revenue, % YoY
|
O'KEY Group
|
4.9%
|
5.0%
|
3.3%
|
4.4%
|
5.6%
|
O'KEY hypermarkets
|
0.2%
|
2.3%
|
0.4%
|
1.0%
|
1.6%
|
DA! discounters
|
14.3%
|
10.7%
|
9.4%
|
11.5%
|
14.3%
|
Customer traffic, % YoY
|
O'KEY Group
|
1.9%
|
(2.5%)
|
(1.6%)
|
(0.7%)
|
(0.2%)
|
O'KEY hypermarkets
|
(3.6%)
|
(5.2%)
|
(4.3%)
|
(4.4%)
|
(4.7%)
|
DA! discounters
|
8.3%
|
0.7%
|
1.4%
|
3.4%
|
5.3%
|
Average ticket, % YoY
|
O'KEY Group
|
2.9%
|
7.7%
|
5.0%
|
5.2%
|
5.8%
|
O'KEY hypermarkets
|
3.9%
|
7.9%
|
4.9%
|
5.6%
|
6.7%
|
DA! discounters
|
5.5%
|
9.9%
|
8.0%
|
7.8%
|
8.5%
Group Like-for-like Net Retail Revenue Performance in Q3 and 9M
2024
|
LFL Net Retail Revenue, %
|
Q3 2024 vs. Q3 2023
|
9M 2024 vs. 9M 2023
|
Net retail revenue
|
Traffic
|
Average ticket
|
Net retail revenue
|
Traffic
|
Average ticket
|
O'KEY Group
|
3.2%
|
(2.5%)
|
5.8%
|
3.7%
|
(3.0%)
|
6.9%
|
O'KEY hypermarkets
|
1.0%
|
(4.4%)
|
5.6%
|
2.1%
|
(4.4%)
|
6.8%
|
DA! discounters
|
7.8%
|
(0.4%)
|
8.2%
|
7.2%
|
(1.2%)
|
8.5%
Note: Q3
2024 LFL metrics are calculated based on 77
O`KEY and 210
DA! stores.
Group Stores and Selling Space in 9M
2024
|
Stores and Selling Space
|
9M
2024
|
9M
2023
|
Net change
|
Change, %
|
Number of stores, EoP
|
296
|
296
|
-
|
-
|
O`KEY hypermarkets
|
77
|
77
|
-
|
-
|
DA! discounters
|
219
|
219
|
-
|
-
|
Total selling space (sq m), EoP
|
659,973
|
663,419
|
(3,446)
|
(0.5%)
|
O`KEY hypermarkets
|
512,329
|
515,893
|
(3,564)
|
(0.7%)
|
DA! discounters
|
147,644
|
147,526
|
118
|
0.1%
As of 30
September 2024, the Group operated 77
O`KEY hypermarkets and 219
DA! discounters with a total selling space of 659,973
sq
m.
ABOUT O`KEY GROUP
O`KEY Group S.A. (AIX, MOEX: OKEY) is one of the leading grocery retailers in Russia, operating hypermarkets under the O`KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand.
As of 30
September 2024, the Group had 296
stores across Russia (77
hypermarkets and 219
discounters) with a total selling space of 659,973
sq
m. O`KEY opened its first hypermarket in St
Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. It was the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group operates e-commerce pick-up and delivery points in 72 O'KEY hypermarkets across the country. In 2015, we launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates five distribution centres in Russia
– three in Moscow and two in St
Petersburg
– and employs 19,200
people.
In 2023, the Group's revenue amounted to RUB
207.9
bn, and EBITDA reached RUB
17.0
bn.
The O`KEY Group shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX
Co
Ltd
– 49.11%. GSU
Ltd
– 34.14%, free-float and other holders
– 16.75%.
