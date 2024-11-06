O'KEY Group S.A.

O`KEY GROUP REPORTS OPERATING RESULTS FOR Q3 2024

06-Nov-2024 / 07:45 CET/CEST

Press release 6 November 2024



O`KEY GROUP REPORTS OPERATING RESULTS FOR Q3

2024

O`KEY Group S.A. (AIX, MOEX: OKEY, the“Group” or the“Company”), one of Russia's leading food retailers, has announced its unaudited operating results for the third quarter (Q3) and the nine months (9M) of 2024.

Q3

2024 operating highlights

Group net retail revenue[1] increased by 4.4% YoY to RUB

51.0

bn, driven mainly by LFL revenue growth of both O'KEY hypermarkets and DA!

discounters.

O`KEY hypermarkets' net retail revenue grew by 1.0% YoY to RUB

33.3

bn on the back of a 1.0% increase in LFL revenue.

DA! discounters' net retail revenue went up 11.5% YoY to RUB

17.7

bn, led by a 7.8% increase in LFL revenue and the selling space growth. DA! discounters' share in the Group's net retail revenue amounted to 34.7%. 9M 2024 operating highlights[2]

Group net retail revenue rose by 5.6% YoY to RUB

155.6

bn.

O`KEY

hypermarkets' net retail revenue was up by 1.6%

YoY to RUB 102.7

bn, led by a 2.1% increase in LFL revenue. DA! discounters' net retail revenue grew by 14.3% YoY to RUB

52.9

bn, driven by a 7.2% LFL revenue growth and the chain's expansion. Key events in Q3

In August, the Group completed the process of changing its depositary for the global depositary receipts (GDR) programs and appointed RCS Group as a new depositary effective from August 12, 2024.





href="#_ftnref1" style="text-decoration:none">[1 Hereinafter the net retail revenue, LFL net retail revenue, and online revenue metrics are provided net of VAT. [2] Hereinafter the net retail revenue and LFL net retail revenue for 9M

2024 vs 9M

2023 is not adjusted for a leap-year effect, i.e. there was an additional trading day in February 2024 compared to February 2023.





Operating review Group Net Retail Revenue in

Q3 and 9M

2024 Net Retail Revenue, RUB mln (excl. VAT) Q3

2024 Q3

2023 YoY, % 9M

2024 9M

2023 YoY, % O`KEY Group 51,009 48,849 4.4% 155,576 147,312 5.6% O`KEY hypermarkets 33,287 32,960 1.0% 102,670 101,013 1.6% DA! discounters 17,722 15,889 11.5% 52,907 46,298 14.3%

Group Net Retail Revenue Monthly Dynamics in

Q3 2024

July Aug Sept Q3

2024 9M

2024 Net retail revenue, % YoY O'KEY Group 4.9% 5.0% 3.3% 4.4% 5.6% O'KEY hypermarkets 0.2% 2.3% 0.4% 1.0% 1.6% DA! discounters 14.3% 10.7% 9.4% 11.5% 14.3% Customer traffic, % YoY O'KEY Group 1.9%

(2.5%)

(1.6%)

(0.7%)

(0.2%) O'KEY hypermarkets

(3.6%)

(5.2%)

(4.3%)

(4.4%)

(4.7%) DA! discounters 8.3% 0.7% 1.4% 3.4% 5.3% Average ticket, % YoY O'KEY Group 2.9% 7.7% 5.0% 5.2% 5.8% O'KEY hypermarkets 3.9% 7.9% 4.9% 5.6% 6.7% DA! discounters 5.5% 9.9% 8.0% 7.8% 8.5%

Group Like-for-like Net Retail Revenue Performance in Q3 and 9M

2024 LFL Net Retail Revenue, % Q3 2024 vs. Q3 2023 9M 2024 vs. 9M 2023 Net retail revenue Traffic Average ticket Net retail revenue Traffic Average ticket O'KEY Group 3.2%

(2.5%) 5.8% 3.7%

(3.0%) 6.9% O'KEY hypermarkets 1.0%

(4.4%) 5.6% 2.1%

(4.4%) 6.8% DA! discounters 7.8%

(0.4%) 8.2% 7.2%

(1.2%) 8.5% Note: Q3

2024 LFL metrics are calculated based on 77

O`KEY and 210

DA! stores.

Group Stores and Selling Space in 9M

2024 Stores and Selling Space 9M

2024 9M

2023 Net change Change, % Number of stores, EoP 296 296 - - O`KEY hypermarkets 77 77 - - DA! discounters 219 219 - - Total selling space (sq m), EoP

659,973

663,419 (3,446) (0.5%) O`KEY hypermarkets

512,329

515,893 (3,564) (0.7%) DA! discounters

147,644

147,526





118 0.1%

As of 30

September 2024, the Group operated 77

O`KEY hypermarkets and 219

DA! discounters with a total selling space of 659,973

sq

m.

For more information, please contact: Natalya Belyavskaya Head of Investor Relations +7 495 663 6677 ext. 266 ...



ABOUT O`KEY GROUP O`KEY Group S.A. (AIX, MOEX: OKEY) is one of the leading grocery retailers in Russia, operating hypermarkets under the O`KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand. As of 30

September 2024, the Group had 296

stores across Russia (77

hypermarkets and 219

discounters) with a total selling space of 659,973

sq

m. O`KEY opened its first hypermarket in St

Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. It was the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group operates e-commerce pick-up and delivery points in 72 O'KEY hypermarkets across the country. In 2015, we launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates five distribution centres in Russia

– three in Moscow and two in St

Petersburg

– and employs 19,200

people. In 2023, the Group's revenue amounted to RUB

207.9

bn, and EBITDA reached RUB

17.0

bn. The O`KEY Group shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX

Co

Ltd

– 49.11%. GSU

Ltd

– 34.14%, free-float and other holders

– 16.75%. DISCLAIMER These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically include words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises, nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.



