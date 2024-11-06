Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media Release: Sensirion's refrigerant leakage detection system has been officially recognized by UL Solutions

Media Release 06.11.2024, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

Sensirion's refrigerant leakage detection system has been officially recognized by UL Solutions



Sensirion proudly announces the recognition of its SGD43S-M3-Sx refrigerant leakage detection system by UL Solutions (UL60355-2-40). This underscores Sensirion's commitment to elevating safety standards in the HVACR industry, providing manufacturers with streamlined UL Recognized components for the evolving regulatory landscape of refrigerants.



Stäfa, Switzerland – The SGD43S-M3-Sx is a complete refrigerant detection system (RDS) and ensures fast and effective leak detection, making it an essential component for both residential and commercial HVACR systems. Utilizing the thermal conductivity measurement principle, it offers superior protection against contamination by eliminating optical, chemical, and vibrating sensor components, along with their associated drift and degradation issues. The device features a dual dry-contact relay output, enabling it to activate a signal relay to start a blower, shut down the load, or alert a control board. With its status-indicating LED, the SGD43S-M3-Sx provides quick visual feedback, ensuring easy integration and user-friendly installation.



The SGD43S-M3-S5 offers dual calibration within a single unit for monitoring R-454B and R-32 refrigerant leaks in HVAC applications. The SGD43S-M3-S7 provides triple calibration in a single unit for monitoring R-454A, R-454C, and R-455A refrigerant leaks mostly in refrigeration applications. Designed for long-term reliability, the series operates maintenance-free for over 15 years, featuring factory life-time calibration with no need for re-zeroing.



“HVACR systems must ensure safety by adhering to industry standards. The adoption of SNAP rule 25 and the transition to low Global Warming Potential A2L refrigerants present new challenges for manufacturers. Utilizing UL Recognized components, such as our SGD43S-M3-Sx, assists manufacturers in simplifying product compliance and accelerating their market launch.”, says Alvaro Charlet, Product Manager for Refrigerant Leakage Sensors at Sensirion.





Contact us to discover more about the SGD43S-M3-Sx and how it can enhance your HVACR systems: ...





About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions Sensirion is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1'000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The company's aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at Additional features:



