Avalue Technology Unveils Custom Computing Platforms At MEDICA 2024, Accelerating Digital Healthcare Transformation

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Avalue Inc. (TAIEX: 3479-TW), a global leader in industrial computing solutions, will be showcasing its innovations at the MEDICA in Düsseldorf, Germany, from November 11 to 14, 2024. We are excited to partner with CYP, introducing a range of advanced technologies and solutions, including:⚫ 3D imaging accelerating the development of AI in healthcare⚫ Innovative solutions opening new chapters in AI applications⚫ Customizable embedded motherboards with outstanding performance and flexibility⚫ Telemedicine cart solutions32-Inch 4K Medical-Grade Monitor GMD-32 for Diverse Medical ScenariosAvalue will introduce its 32-inch 4K medical-grade monitor, specifically designed for diverse medical applications. Integrated with a multi-window streaming platform, it supports multiple device connections and real-time image switching, providing strong support for medical AI and advanced image processing, assisting healthcare professionals with more precise diagnoses and treatments.High-Performance, Expandable Medical-Grade Box PC MAB-T600-B1MAB-T600-B1, equipped with Intel® 13th Gen Intel® CoreTM processors, supports a wide range of expansion options, including graphic and capture cards. This system is highly customizable, with robust computing power, and is ideal for medical image processing and big data analysis, meeting the growing demands of AI applications.New Intel® 14th Gen Meteor Lake Edge Computing System EMS-MTHFor AI edge computing, Avalue introduces the EMS-MTH edge computing system powered by Intel® 14th Gen Intel® CoreTM processors. This system offers a combination of high performance and energy efficiency, with features such as rapid time-to-market and flexible I/O configuration, helping customers to accelerate product development and deployment.Medical-Grade Touchscreen Panel PC in Multiple Sizes for Various Healthcare NeedsAvalue will also display a range of medical-grade panel PCs, HID series, available in 15.6”, 21.5”, and 23.8” sizes, powered by 12th Gen Intel® CoreTM processors. Featuring IP65 protection, fanless design, and rich expansion options, these Panel PCs meet the high standards of computing power and safety required by medical professionals. They are easily integrated with various devices, making them suitable for operating rooms, patient monitoring, and other healthcare scenarios, improving operational efficiency and precision.Telemedicine Cart SolutionsAvalue's remote medical cart solution features a lightweight, aesthetically pleasing design, with a washable portable battery for continuous mobility. Combined with a PTZ medical-grade camera and medical-grade Panel PC, this all-in-one solution streamlines nursing workflows, ensuring healthcare professionals can handle emergencies with ease.In addition to providing custom motherboard and system platform design and manufacturing services, Avalue Technology combines open architecture with extensive medical certification expertise to offer cost-effective and flexible solutions for medical equipment development. For more information on Avalue's smart healthcare solutions, visit us at Hall 16, Booth C12-1 .Learn more about tailored business solutions on Avalue Website , or contact us via our online contact form .About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology (TWSE:3479) is a global leader in industrial computing solutions. We provide reliable and customized products and services based on our strong background in the industrial control industry and successful market entry experience. Avalue Technology specializes in embedded and industrial computing solutions for smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail and IoT applications. The company has integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its mission, vision, and values, transferring them into the essence of its business strategy. The company leverages intelligence and sustainability to create a blueprint for the future of digital innovation, driving long-term change in the smart industry ecosystem.

