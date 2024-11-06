MP Bypolls: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Mohan Yadav To Lead BJP's Campaign In Budhni Today 

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 6 (IANS) Union Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will on Wednesday campaign for BJP's candidate Ramakant Bhargava for the Budhni bypoll.

Through massive public rallies, they will seek support for Bhargava. Both leaders are scheduled to address back-to-back rallies at different locations.

Former CM Chouhan represented Budhni, his hometown, six times between 1990 and 2023. In the November 2023 Assembly polls, he secured victory with a margin of more than 1.5 lakh votes.

The BJP returned to power with 163 MLAs elected to the state Assembly and Mohan Yadav was chosen as the Chief Minister.

Later, BJP leader Chouhan contested from Vidisha and secured victory with over 8 lakh votes. He was inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

After winning Lok Sabha from Vidisha, which also includes the Budhni Assembly segment of Sehore district, Chouhan resigned from the state Assembly, necessitating bypoll in his bastion Budhni.

Notably, the BJP is seeking support for Bhargava from Budhni in the name of Chouhan.

The bypoll will be held in Bhudhni on November 13.

On Monday, State BJP chief V. D. Sharma addressed two public rallies in Budhni and was confident that people would elect Bhargava as their new MLA.

The former Chief Minister will also campaign for BJP's candidate Ramniwas Rawat for the Vijaypur bypoll.

Rawat had won the Vijaypur seat six times between 1990 and 2023.

Rawat, who resigned from the Congress and the state Assembly, and joined the BJP got a cabinet post in the Mohan Yadav cabinet.

The opposition Congress will also campaign in Vijaypur on Wednesday.

Congress state unit chief Jitu Patwari, former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and other senior leaders will campaign for the party's candidate.