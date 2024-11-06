Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Introduces New Handheld Measuring Gauge
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease)
With its compact design and intuitive usability, the TPG 202 Neo covers the range from 5E-5 to 1.2E3hPa. The gauge is set to become the standard for reliable and efficient vacuum measurement tasks.
Versatile and robust design
The TPG 202 Neo measuring gauge stands out with its compact size and durable silicone protective cover, making it perfect for use in demanding environments. Its robust design ensures that the TPG 202 Neo can withstand harsh conditions while providing accurate measurements. The gauge"s versatility allows it to be employed across a wide spectrum of applications, from laboratory settings to field service operations.
Easy data management
One of the key features of the TPG 202 Neo is its large internal mass storage, which allows for continuous data collection over extended periods. "This feature simplifies data management, as users can easily export collected data via a USB-C connection without needing special software," says Sedrick Njomou, Product Manager at Pfeiffer. The TPG 202 Neo is also equipped with a large LCD display that supports graphic data plotting, enhancing the user experience by providing clear and precise data visualization. "This makes it easier for users to interpret data and make informed decisions based on real-time information," adds Sedrick Njomou.
For a wide range of applications
The applications of the TPG 202 Neo extend from measuring rough as well as medium vacuum to determining pumping speed and performing simple leak detection using pressure gradient or increase measurements. This makes the TPG 202 Neo a reliable and efficient solution for daily measuring tasks across various industries.
