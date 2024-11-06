Dharmendra Shares Unseen Childhood Moments Of Cousins Bobby, Abhay

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Veteran star Dharmendra has shared some throwback pictures featuring cousins Abhay and Bobby Deol.

Dharmendra took to Instagram, where he shared a monochrome picture of the brothers sitting atop a white horse, which the star said was named Zora.

“Friends, Bobby and Abhay are mounting my white horse Zora,” he wrote as the caption.

Abhay, who is the nephew of Dharmendra, made his debut in 2005 with Imtiaz Ali's“Socha Na Tha”, a romantic comedy where he starred opposite Ayesha Takia.

He has then featured in movies like--“Ahista Ahista”,“Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.”,“Ek Chalis Ki Last Local”,“Manorama Six Feet Under”,“Dev. D”,“Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!”,“Aisha”,“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”,“Raanjhanaa” and“Velle”. He was last seen in the crime drama series 'Trial by Fire', and directed by Prashant and Randeep Jha and Avani Deshpande.

He will next be seen in“Don't You Be My Neighbor!” alongside“Elvis” actress Natasha Bassett, an indie romantic comedy.

Meanwhile, Bobby will next be seen in“Kanguva”, a Tamil-language epic fantasy action film directed by Siva. The film stars Suriya in dual roles, alongside Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and K. S. Ravikumar in supporting roles.

Talking about Dharmendra, he is known as the“He-Man” of Bollywood. The star gained popularity in the mid-1960s for films, such as“Ayee Milan Ki Bela”,“Phool Aur Patthar”,“Aaye Din Bahar Ke”,“Ankhen”,“Shikar”,“Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke”,“Jeevan Mrityu”,“Mera Gaon Mera Desh”,“Seeta Aur Geeta”,“Raja Jani”,“Jugnu”,“Yaadon Ki Baaraat”,“Dost”,“Sholay”,“Hukumat”,“Aag Hi Aag”,“The Burning Train”.

In recent times, he was seen in films such as“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” and“Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya”.

He will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's“Ikkis” with Agastya Nanda. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 war. It follows the life of second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal.