Growing Electric Vehicle Sales: A Key Driver Transforming The Coating Equipment Market 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2024

The coating equipment market is expected to see strong growth, increasing from $21.9 billion in 2023 to $23.66 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.0%. This growth can be attributed to the construction industry's expansion, heightened demand for paints and coatings, industrial manufacturing, and increased environmental regulations.

How Much Will the Global Coating Equipment Market Grow, and What Is the Predicted Annual Growth Rate?

The market is also expected to grow significantly, reaching $32.58 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 8.3%. This growth is attributed to advancements in the semiconductor industry, infrastructure development, automotive sector demands, and emerging market growth. Major trends include the integration of Industry 4.0, advancements in high-performance coatings, developments in powder coating technology, adaptive coating technologies, and customizable coating solutions.

What Are The Top Drivers Contributing To The Growth Of The Coating Equipment Market?

The escalating demand for electric vehicles is projected to enhance the market. Electric vehicles, powered wholly or partially by electricity, present lower maintenance costs and reduced environmental impact. Coatings are vital for protecting vehicle substrates from corrosion while also contributing to aesthetic appeal. The International Energy Agency reported that electric vehicle sales exceeded 10 million in 2022, with projections for 14 million by the end of 2023. This growth in electric vehicle sales is expected to significantly drive the market forward.

Which Companies Are Leading Growth in the Coating Equipment Market?

Major companies operating in the market include IHI Corporation, AJA INTERNATIONAL, ANEST IWATA Corporation, ASAHI SUNAC CORPORATION, Axalta Coating Systems, Blösch AG, Bühler AG, Carlisle Companies, CVD Equipment Corporation, Exel Industries, Fujimi Corporation, Gema USA Inc., Graco Inc., Guangdong HuiCheng Vacuum Technology Co., KOLZER SRL, Miba AG, Nordson Corporation, OC Oerlikon Management AG, Oxford Instruments, Picosun Oy, PVD Products Inc., SATA GmbH & Co. KG, Semicore Equipment Inc., Singulus Technologies AG, T-M VACUUM PRODUCTS INC., ULVAC Inc., Wagner Group, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, Bystronic Lenhardt GmbH, Chemetall India Pvt. Ltd., DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing, Durr AG, Ecco Sko A/S, Gema Powder Coating

What Are the Key Trends Defining the Coating Equipment Market Size?

The market is also evolving with new product lines. Biocoat Incorporated launched EMERSE in April 2022, an in-house dip coating system designed to meet stringent standards for medical device coating.

Global Coating Equipment Market Segmentation

The coating equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Coating Type: Powder Coating Equipment, Liquid Coating Equipment, Specialty Coating Equipment

2) By Material Type: Polyester, Polyurethane, Acrylic, PVC, Epoxy, Silicon

3) By Application: Brushed, Dipped Or Sprayed, Diffusion, Laser Processing, Plating, Thermal Spray, Vapor Deposition

4) By End Use Industry: Automotive, Medical, Aerospace, Industial, Building And Construction, Marine, Electricals And Electronics, Other End Users

Geographical Highlights: Asia-Pacific Leading Coating Equipment Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America was the second-largest market in the market share. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Coating Equipment Market Overview: Definition and Scope

Coating equipment applies coatings to various substrates to protect them from corrosion and degradation, thus extending their lifespan while reducing maintenance and replacement costs.

