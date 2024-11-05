 ‘Shock And Sadness’: On The Passing Of Asot Michael

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Statement by Prime Gaston Browne on the passing of Asot Michael

ST JOHN'S, Antigua – It is with deep shock and sadness that I learned earlier today of the untimely passing of Asot Michael, member of Parliament for St Peter.

The death of Asot Michael is a profound loss to his family, friends, and constituents. On behalf of the and people of Antigua and Barbuda, I extend my sincere condolences to his son, Nigel; his sisters, Teresa-Anne and Soraya; his extended family; and the many friends who are grieving his loss.

Asot Michael began his service to our nation after returning from studying abroad nearly three decades ago. He served under the Honourable Lester Bird as Chief of Staff, later becoming Minister of Public Works. He was elected to Parliament in 2004 on the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) ticket. During the ABLP's ten years in Opposition in Parliament, he worked diligently with me and others to return the ABLP to government in 2014.

After our victory in the 2014 general elections, I appointed him as a Minister in our administration. Although our relationship became strained for a period and his formal association with the party ended, he maintained his interest in the political life of the country, contesting the 2023 general elections as an independent candidate and was re-elected as the Independent Member of Parliament for St. Peter.

Earlier this year, we reconnected, and I welcomed him as a friend and colleague. We shared several occasions together in recent months, including the opening of the new Barbuda Airport. His most recent visit to my office was just last week, where we discussed a number of issues with a shared commitment to the betterment of our nation.

Despite our differences, I regarded him as a brother. Therefore, I am especially saddened and disturbed by the tragic circumstances surrounding his passing. I pledge that our government will provide all necessary resources to the Royal Police Force to ensure a thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

May his soul rest in peace.

Honourable Gaston Browne, M.P.

Prime Minister

