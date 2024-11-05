Unveil The Truth: 'IT's COMING' Nationwide Premiere November 8 With Live Q&A

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"IT'S COMING" directed and produced by Shannon Alexendar. Premiering November 8, 2024

Javier Vega in the new paranormal documentary, "IT'S COMING" premiering November 8

Ashley Roland-White in the new paranormal documentary, "IT'S COMING" premiering November 8

Director Shannon Alexander filming Chris DeFlorio and Ashley Roland-White in his new paranormal documentary, "IT'S COMING" premiering November 8 (L-R: Chris DeFlorio, Shannon Alexander, Ashley Roland-White)

"IT'S COMING" reveals the terrifying true story of a haunted family. Join the exclusive virtual premiere on November 8 with a live Q&A session.

- Noel Penaflor, HubpagesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prepare for a haunting experience unlike any other. The highly anticipated documentary, "IT'S COMING" will hold its exclusive nationwide premiere on November 8, 2024, with a virtual screening followed by a live Q&A featuring filmmaker Shannon Alexander and the real-life haunted family behind the story."IT'S COMING" takes you deep into the true, terrifying journey of Ashley Roland-White, a Brooklyn mother of five who has been haunted by supernatural forces since childhood. For years, these dark entities seemed to torment only her. But now, they have returned, targeting her children in ways that defy explanation, forcing her into a desperate fight to protect her family. What begins as a story of unexplainable occurrences quickly evolves into a suspense-filled, emotional battle for survival.Directed by award-winning filmmaker Shannon Alexander, "IT'S COMING" doesn't just tell a story of hauntings-it reveals the emotional and psychological toll these experiences have taken on Ashley and her family. This powerful documentary connects with viewers on multiple levels, exploring the universal themes of fear, resilience, and a mother's unshakable love for her children. As Ashley courageously faces these terrifying forces, audiences will be drawn into her struggle and left questioning what they believe about the paranormal.What sets this Exclusive Event apart is the rare opportunity to participate in a live Q&A directly after the screening.This interactive session will feature both Shannon Alexander and the haunted family themselves, giving viewers a chance to ask their burning questions, explore the deeper layers of the story, and gain unique insights into the making of the documentary. The live Q&A promises to offer a deeper understanding of the supernatural experiences depicted in the film and a rare glimpse into the real-life horror that inspired it.Mark your calendars for November 8, 2024. This exclusive virtual event will be a one-night-only experience that horror fans and believers in the paranormal won't want to miss. It's an unfiltered look into the terrifying true events that could keep even the most skeptical viewers up at night.Secure your tickets today at itscomingfilm/us-premiere to be part of this spine-chilling unveiling.

Samantha Maez

EPEC Media Group, Inc.

+1 562-201-4357

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

TikTok

Official Trailer for IT'S COMING

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.