A Brazilian Is Set To Lead Interpol

São Paulo – Interpol's General Assembly approved this Tuesday (5) in Glasgow, Scotland, the choice of the Brazilian officer Valdecy Urquiza as its next secretary general, replacing Jürgen Stock from Germany. Urquiza will be sworn in on Thursday at the closing of the General Assembly. This is the first time a secretary general from a developing country has been elected in the police organization's 101-year history.

In thanking the delegates who chose to appoint him, Urquiza pledged to promote equality and diversity, to carry out effective investigations and operations in coordination with Interpol member countries, and to encourage capacity-building initiatives tailored to regional policing issues.

“Together, we can build an Interpol that serves as a beacon of hope and security, standing shoulder to shoulder with every police force, in every country, to create a safer world for all,” said Urquiza.

Valdecy Urquiza

The holder of a degree in Law, Urquiza has been a Brazilian Federal Chief of Police since 2007, according to information from the Brazilian Ministry of Justice. He is the Federal Police director of International Cooperation, and from 2021 to 2024, he served as Interpol's vice president for the Americas. Urquiza will relocate to Lyon, France, where the organization is headquartered, and will serve a mandate of five years, amenable to renewal. In the past, the organization has had four secretaries-general from France, one from the United States, one from Germany, one from Britain, and one from Austria.

Press Release/Interpol

