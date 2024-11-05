Women-Led Enterprises To Receive Up To 80% Subsidy For Drone Technology In Agriculture

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 5 (KNN) The utilisation of drones in various sectors, particularly agriculture, is gaining momentum across India, driven by both initiatives and private sector innovation.

The Union government recently launched the Namo Drone Didi program, designed to modernise farming practices through unmanned aerial (UAVs).

This initiative is set to empower women-led rural enterprises, offering subsidies of up to 80 per cent of a drone's cost, with a total budget allocation of Rs 1,261 crore.

According to officials, the revamped guidelines of the program will fund over 14,000 eligible self-help groups run by women during the financial year 2025-26. Each subsidy is capped at Rs 8 lakh per drone, even though these advanced devices typically cost around Rs 10 lakh.

The program's introduction coincides with a growing recognition of the potential of drones in agriculture, which includes essential tools like downward cameras and mounted fertiliser sprayers.

Additionally, the package provides four sets of extra batteries, chargers, and training for drone operation, enabling these enterprises to offer drone services on a pay-per-hour basis to farmers.

The Indian drone industry is poised for explosive growth, with projections estimating a rise from Rs 60 crore in 2020-21 to nearly Rs 900 crore by 2024-25, according to the civil aviation ministry.

The Namo Drone Didi program will be overseen by a coalition of secretaries from key ministries, including agriculture and rural development, ensuring a coordinated approach to this transformative initiative.

Research from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur indicates that the aerial application of crop nutrients and pesticides can enhance input efficiency by up to 40 per cent per hectare, particularly in irrigated areas.

This innovative use of drones is not only enhancing agricultural productivity but also becoming a part of everyday life, as evidenced by their rising popularity in personal events like weddings and their critical role in health services, such as vaccine delivery in rural regions.

Despite the promising future, challenges remain, including concerns about drone quality, battery life, and pricing for commercial services. Varun Negi, proprietor of Gagan Agritech Services, highlighted these issues as pivotal for India to achieve its vision of becoming a global drone hub by 2030.

The successful implementation of the Namo Drone Didi initiative will be managed by a committee led by an additional secretary from the rural development department, further solidifying the government's commitment to integrating advanced technology into the fabric of Indian agriculture.

